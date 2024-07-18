What's on around Maitland: Things to do and events

This Sunday, bring the family to Maitland Regional Art Gallery for Free Art Sunday, a fun event tailored for kids of all ages. MRAG also have a range of fantastic new exhibitions for you to explore, including Lineage | A Visual Continuum, Power - The Future is Here, and Old Stories New Magic. Head in this weekend from 10.00am to 12.00pm to enjoy Free Art Sunday, with exhibitions open until 4.00pm for continued exploration. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday/.

