What's on around Maitland: Things to do and events

LIVE SERIES
EAST MAITLAND LIBRARY
Maitland author Helen Hopcroft who is best known for spending a year dressed as Marie Antoinette will be a part of Maitland Library's Literature Live program this year. Hopcroft will talk about her erotic novella, The Nights, with Sydney based performance poet Paris Rosemont at East Maitland Library on Friday, July 19 at 6pm.
LAUNCH EVENT
HAROLD GREGSON
Come along this Saturday from 2.00pm to 8.00pm to celebrate the launch of Harold Gregson Reserve with a free family fun day. Enjoy live music, including performances by country star Lane Pittman, along with children's activities, food stalls, inflatable games and more.
ART WORKSHOP
MRAG
Discover creativity at Maitland Regional Art Gallery's free Body Parts Sculpture Workshop for youth on July 20, from 10.00am. Explore sculpting techniques and craft unique artworks with expert guidance in a vibrant setting. Ideal for ages 15 to 24 to unleash artistic talents.
LIVE SHOW
REPERTORY THEATRE
Experience the timeless drama of 'A Streetcar Named Desire' presented by Maitland Repertory Theatre this weekend from 8.00pm to 11.00pm. Set in a gripping portrayal of Tennessee Williams' classic, this production promises captivating performances and compelling storytelling, offering audiences a poignant exploration of love, desire and societal expectations. Ticket information available at: https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitland-repertory-theatre-presents-a-streetcar-named-desire/.
ANNUAL LECTURE
GROSSMANN HOUSE
Come along to the 2024 Grossmann Lecture with Dr Peter Hobbins from the Australian National Maritime Museum, examining the Hunter Region's WWII defences this Saturday at 2.00pm. From naval and aerial attacks to the challenges of toxic gases and warship broadsides, this presentation promises to be enlightening. For tickets, visit: https://mymaitland.com.au/event/grossmann-house-annual-lecture-defending-the-hunter-region-in-wwii/.
ART SUNDAY
MRAG
This Sunday, bring the family to Maitland Regional Art Gallery for Free Art Sunday, a fun event tailored for kids of all ages. MRAG also have a range of fantastic new exhibitions for you to explore, including Lineage | A Visual Continuum, Power - The Future is Here, and Old Stories New Magic. Head in this weekend from 10.00am to 12.00pm to enjoy Free Art Sunday, with exhibitions open until 4.00pm for continued exploration. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday/.
