MISSING: search for boy last seen three weeks ago

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage boy missing from the Hunter region.
Hunter Paton, aged 13, was last seen at Woodberry on Monday 24 June 2024.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified last Thursday (July 11, 2024) and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his young age.
Hunter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, thin build, about 175cm tall with short dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing black puffer jacket, long pants and black shoes.
Hunter is known to frequent the Woodberry, Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay areas.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call Raymond Terrace Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.