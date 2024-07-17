Maitland businesswoman takes a stance for change and 'free thinking'

Maitland businesswoman Melanie Shortland will vie for a seat on the council in the upcoming NSW Local Government elections.
The Rutherford resident, who has been living in the city since 1992, will run in ward 4, formerly known as west ward.
She wants to bring a fresh and independent vibe to the council and would push for more transparency about how it votes on community issues.
"It's time for a change, some progressive and free thinking for my community in West Maitland," she said.
"Council should represent a solid board of directors appointed by the community for the community and I value transparency on how council functions and decisions are made."
Read more:
Ms Shortland is passionate about the arts and is a musician with Country Rock Band Dirt Road Tribute.
She runs a marketing agency for financial services firms globally.
She owned an accounting firm for many years and has served on Maitland Business Chamber's board.
She led the Back to Business YouTube video series during the COVID pandemic to help connect business owners.
"Maitland is my home, has served me as a base to run my business, raise my children and I see standing for council as an opportunity to give back to the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.