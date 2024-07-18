Maitland host Olympic in battle for top spot

The Maitland Magpies and Newcastle Olympic resume their battle for Northern NSW NPL Women's supremacy when they meet at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
Both teams are locked on 36 points and both have a goal difference of 72, with the Magpies on top courtesy of playing one game less.
Maitland go into the game on the back of an unbeaten run and clean sheet at the Women's State Cup carnival.
Unfortunately, they were unable to defend their title or collect their third piece of silverware for the season as Adamstown advanced from their pool courtesy of scoring three more goals.
A young Olympic team beat Charlestown Azzurri on penalties to claim the title.
Magpies coach Keeran Hamilton said there was real sense of anticipation about Saturday's clash.
"It's one of those games you look forward to being part of," Hamilton said of the top-two encounter between the two favourites for the premiership and champions trophies.
"It's going to be a tough fixture, games against Newcastle are always challenging, but we're looking forward to it."
Maitland have had the edge on Olympic this season, but memories at the club still go back to last year's finals when Olympic knocked Maitland out with a 3-1 win.
Broadmeadow Magic ultimately beat Olympic 2-1 in the grand final.
"We've done well against them this season, but then last season they did well against us," Hamilton said.
"This season we've actually beaten them on the three occasions that we've played them.
"We've beaten them twice in the league and once in the league cup.
"Two of the three games were very tight, only decided by a single goal."
The two teams have the most miserly defences and outstanding attacks.
Maitland's defence led by centre-backs Alesha Clifford and Tahlia Gossner and young keeper Annabella Thornton has conceded just 12 goals while Olympic have let through just 10.
Up front, led by Golden Boot leader Bronte Peel with 29 goals, captain Sophie Stapleford 15, Sophie Jones 8 and Georgia Amess 7, Maitland has scored 84 goals.
Jones leads a hugely talented midfield with Paige Kingston-Hogg.
Olympic has 82 goals, led by Weston-raised Jemma House with 27, Marion Dunbabin 14 and Elodie Dagg 12.
Hamilton said Olympic were well coached and were one of the better passing teams in the league.
"They've got a number of key players, but their key forwards are Jemma House and Elodie Dagg who are very dangerous players," he said.
He said the team was fit and would have a light session on Friday night before Saturday's game.
