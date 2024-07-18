Start your engines, the Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet is around the corner

In need of some car or motorbike parts? The Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet is returning for 2024.
Set to be held on Sunday, July 28, the swap meet will be held at the National Motorcycle Museum in Nabiac.
The event is for cars, trucks or motorcycles and parts and will not accept trash and treasure, bric-a-brak or furniture.
Traders need to book a site leading up to the event. To do so call the museum at 0474 788 132 between 9.30am and 3pm.
The swap meet is set to have approximately 100 traders from across Australia showing off their wares, occupying about 200 sites.
Admission is set for $5 per person or a gold coin donation for children under 16 years old. All proceeds are going to Camp Quality and Marine Rescue Tuncurry-Forster.
Gates open for buyers at 7am. The swap meet is subject to weather conditions. To stay up to date visit the Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.