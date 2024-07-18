Dogs in crisis: cost of living, rental rules, forces pet owners to let go

Maitland is in the grips of a heartbreaking canine disaster as the cost of living crisis and rental rules push people to get rid of their pets.
There are 783 people on a waiting list to surrender their dog to Maitland Animal Management Facility in East Maitland and there are more who come in with the ranger every week that have been listed as strays.
Manager Dee Walton said desperate owners were lying to the ranger to get rid of their pet and even signing a statutory declaration that said they didn't know anything about the animal.
She said the act of fraud, which carried legal penalties if the pound pursued it, showed how panicked people were about their circumstances.
A lot of the dogs are emaciated when they arrive. The pound has started handing out dog food to owners who are in financial difficulty in a bid to keep the pet alive, and out of the pound.
"People are struggling to feed themselves, let alone their animals," Ms Walton said.
"There are a variety of reasons why people are surrendering their dog - some have been caught having a dog where they don't have rental permission, other people have moved from a property with rental permission and they cant find anywhere else to go with rental permission.
"Often they find accommodation for themselves but they can't have their dog there."
Ms Walton said the pound only had 25 kennels and serviced the Maitland, Cessnock and Dungog Local Government Areas.
She said the facility needed to raise $20,000 so additional kennels could be built on rural land to help meet the demand.
She also called for foster carers to come forward who could take one of the dogs and give it a loving home until a long-term home could be found.
She said it was harder than ever to find foster carers who could afford to feed a dog.
"Years ago we would put out the call and get 25 foster carers, now we are lucky if we get one. They either can't afford to feed it, they don't have rental permission or they don't have a suitable fence," Ms Walton said.
"Times have changed. This is the third pound I've run and it's definitely the worst I've ever seen it."
Ms Walton said Whiskey the dog, pictured right, had been surrendered after his owner couldn't afford a $400 blood test at their veterinary clinic.
It is believed Whiskey has serious medical issues and could even have epilepsy.
It's just one of a heartbreaking number of scenarios pet owners have found themselves in.
Ms Walton said she recently took two small dogs from a mother and her son who were fleeing domestic violence.
The woman told her she wasn't allowed to have the dogs at the women's refuge where she had been given accommodation and multiple shelters had turned her down before she arrived at the East Maitland facility.
Ms Walton said small dogs like poodles, Maltese terriers and chihuahuas were normally easy to rehome but now it was extremely hard to place them with a new owner.
"They had been living in the car with the dogs, there was poo in the car," she said.
"There was no way I was going to have this lady and her son living in the car because she had nowhere to put the dogs.
"We had five small dogs on our list to go to the rescues and you are battling to get small dogs into a rescue now. We were struggling too."
Ms Walton said the woman would have kept the dogs if she could have had them at the refuge, or secured other arrangements until she got back on her feet.
Ms Walton said landlords need to step up and be more accommodating when it comes to pets. "How many animals pay the price because there is a lack of empathy out there?," she said.
Call the facility on 0438 742 541 to donate and inquire about foster care and adoptions.
