New short stay unit to take some pressure off the emergency department

A new unit to improve patient care and ease the pressure on Maitland Hospital's emergency department is now open.
The short stay unit allows staff to treat patients and keep them under observation.
Patients expected to be in the ED for four to 24 hours would use this unit.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison, who toured the unit on Friday, said it bridged the gap between visits to the ED and traditional inpatient admissions.
She said the state government was putting $70.1 million towards expanding the units at public hospitals across the state.
"I am proud to be delivering this crucial investment in a short stay unit to relieve pressure on our busy emergency department at Maitland Hospital," Ms Aitchison said.
"The Minns Labor Government is committed to rebuilding the NSW health system. There is no single solution to the health crisis we inherited from the Liberals and Nationals, but we are investing in all available options to ensure that people in Maitland have access to good quality health care."
Ms Aitchison said she was aware more needed to be done but said the government had already "made a significant increase in staffing".
"We know how much pressure our local health workers are under on a daily basis , and I'm pleased no time has been wasted in beginning the roll-out of these additional investments to support them in delivering better health services to the people of Maitland," she said.
