16 ways to transform different areas of your home into a workspace

This is branded content for ENTR Media.
Whether you don't have the space for a permanent office in your home or plan to work from home irregularly, setting up a temporary workspace isn't as hard as it's made out to be.
For most people, a space in the home is always under-utilised or serves no real purpose. If you're creative, you can turn these spaces into inspiring and cosy places to get your work done.
Key takeaways:
Consider setting up a small desk in an unused corner of your living room and then placing dividers around it.
Using actual room dividers or a tall bookshelf to create a visual separation from the rest of the living space will provide you with a dedicated area to focus on your work. If space is limited, you can use a rolling cart with shelves as a portable workstation.
This will enable you to keep all your work essentials in one place and move them around as needed.
Even a large pot plant positioned at the corner of your desk will help visually partition your working space from the adjacent areas.
Foldable furniture like a wall-mounted drop-leaf table can be a lifesaver. It offers a desk when you need it and folds away to save space when you don't.
Foldable furniture typically isn't the best to look at, and you still need to fix it to a wall.
If you have a staircase, chances are the nook is filled with household items that don't have a home elsewhere. Vacuum cleaners, books, boxes of items you don't use-it's probably all there.
However, these small areas are great opportunities to maximise the space in your home, which you can transform into a compact but functional workspace.
Just install a small desk, some floating shelves, good lighting, and a comfortable office chair, and you'll have a cozy and productive nook. This setup takes advantage of otherwise unused space and can be surprisingly functional.
It's not the most glamorous idea, but if you have a spacious laundry room, consider setting up a small desk or table there.
Since laundry rooms are typically quiet and out of the way, they can provide a peaceful work environment. When not in use, store your work supplies on shelves or cabinets.
Just make sure to separate your workspace from the laundry area to avoid distractions.
Your garage has the potential to function as a temporary workspace, particularly if it's already partially furnished or if you can make it comfortable.
Dedicate a portion of the space to set up a solid table and chair. Make sure there is sufficient lighting and consider using a portable heater or fan to control the temperature.
This can be ideal if you require a peaceful area separate from the main living spaces.
If there is enough headroom in your attic, it can be converted into a private workspace.
Clear out and organise the space, then arrange a desk, chair, and shelves. Ensure ample lighting, including natural and artificial light, and consider installing insulation or a fan to regulate the temperature.
An attic office can offer a peaceful and private working space.
By incorporating a desk or a strong shelf at desk level, you can transform a small, unused closet into a mini office.
Place lighting within the closet and include some shelves above the desk for storing items. This "cloffice" can be shut when not used, keeping your work hidden and out of mind.
If there is a generous stair landing in your home, it can serve as a perfect location for a compact desk and chair.
Use wall-mounted shelves or a narrow cabinet for storage to maintain order in the space.
This arrangement efficiently uses transitional areas and ensures that your work area remains distinct from the primary living spaces.
Depending on the amount of traffic through the area, a stair landing office can also be peaceful and secluded.
If you have a spare guest room, it can also function as a temporary office if it's not used often.
Simply place a desk in one corner of the room, making sure it doesn't disrupt its main purpose. When visitors come, you can conveniently put away your work materials.
This multi-functional room can offer a peaceful and pleasant workspace.
If you have a balcony or deck, it could serve as a perfect outdoor office space.
Arrange a table and chair that can withstand the weather. If necessary, make sure there's access to a power supply, and consider using a shade or umbrella to shield from direct sunlight.
This arrangement provides fresh air and a nice variation in surroundings compared to being stuck indoors all the time. Changing your location is also a great way of alleviating boredom while working from home.
A floating desk is a wall-mounted desk that can be installed in virtually any room, making it a versatile option for many people who prefer a minimalist space. It's perfect for small spaces since it doesn't require floor space.
Add a comfortable chair and some floating shelves above it for storage.
This minimalist setup can fit into bedrooms, hallways, or even living rooms without overwhelming the space. When you aren't using it for work, it serves as a great place to store photos and other personal mementos.
Ladder desks are stylish and space-saving solutions for creating a temporary workspace in your home. They combine the functionality of a desk with the sleek design of a ladder shelf, making them perfect for small spaces.
Simply lean the ladder desk against a wall in your living room, bedroom, or hallway, and you have an instant workstation.
Ladder desks usually have shelves above the desk for storing books, office supplies, and decorations. Their tall design saves floor space, making them great for small homes or apartments.
They are easy to move and adjust and can add a modern and stylish look to your home.
This may seem obvious, but you can maximise the area beneath a window in your bedroom by placing a small desk or table there. The natural light can boost your productivity while working.
To achieve a more comfortable working position, a lap desk can transform your bed into a temporary workspace, perfect for brief tasks or when you need to change your posture.
If you possess a breakfast bar or an island in the kitchen, it can function as a standing desk or a convenient spot to work.
Ideal for people who work on laptops, you can reserve a drawer or a nearby cabinet specifically for your work supplies so you can easily reach them.
If you have the space, a basement corner can be transformed into a temporary office. However, before you do this, you should consider some safety and quality of life factors.
To create a comfortable work environment, ensure the area is well-lit and ventilated. Use existing shelving units to organise your work materials and equipment, keeping the area tidy and functional.
Alcoves are great for setting up temporary workspaces because they naturally separate from main living areas.
By adding a small desk and chair, these recessed spaces can easily become functional mini-offices. Using shelves or wall-mounted storage, you can keep your work essentials organized and within reach.
Their small size also means they can be easily changed or returned to their original use, providing a versatile solution for temporary home offices.
Creating a temporary work area at home provides flexibility and cost savings by utilising existing furniture and maximising different spaces such as corners, dining tables, or closets.
These setups can be easily adjusted or relocated, offering a versatile work environment that can adapt to your requirements.
However, they may create a blurred boundary between work and personal life and may not offer the same level of personalisation and comfort as permanent setups.
In contrast, permanent workspaces involve a dedicated area with personalised furniture and decorations, delivering a stable and ergonomic environment.
This arrangement establishes a clear distinction between work and home life, promoting a better work-life balance and allowing for extensive customisation to meet long-term needs.
Although more expensive and space-intensive, permanent workspaces guarantee a consistent and efficient work area, making them ideal for individuals in need of a dedicated office space.
When choosing a temporary home office, various factors must be considered to ensure that the space is practical, comfortable, and promotes productivity. Here are some important factors to consider.
Find a peaceful location with few interruptions, preferably far from busy parts of your home. Consider places such as nooks, sections of living rooms, or neglected spaces like the top of a staircase or a spacious closet.
Good lighting is important for being productive and reducing eye strain. If possible, choose a location near a window to take advantage of nature since this is always the best option. When it's dark, place a small lamp or use a monitor light.
Remember to promote good posture and comfort in your temporary workspace. Utilize a chair that provides support and adjust your desk to the correct height to avoid straining your neck and back. Think about using a laptop stand and an external keyboard to improve ergonomics.
It's important to have dependable internet access in this day and age. Check that your selected area has a powerful Wi-Fi signal. You might have to invest in a decent Wi-Fi booster or move your workspace nearer to your router to preserve a consistent connection.
Keep your workspace tidy to enhance focus and efficiency. Use portable storage solutions like rolling carts, baskets, or shelves to organize your work materials. This also makes it easy to pack away your workspace when not in use.
Assess the levels of noise in different areas of your residence. Try and opt for a tranquil location to reduce interruptions since these will prove to be annoying in the long term. If you cannot avoid noise, contemplate using noise-cancelling headphones or a white noise machine.
Privacy can be important for certain tasks, especially if you have video calls or need to concentrate. Use room dividers, curtains, or even strategically placed furniture to create a more private workspace.
Make sure that your temporary work area has power outlets available for your computer, phone, and other electronic devices. You may require an extension cord or a power strip to meet all your requirements, so sound cable management will be another consideration.
Comfort should be prioritized, therefore, take into account the temperature of the area you have selected. Ensure that the area has good ventilation and suitable heating or cooling options to keep a comfortable working environment.
Establishing a temporary work area in your home provides several benefits, improving both efficiency and health. Here are some important advantages.
