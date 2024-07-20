John Brown, coal baron of the Hunter Valley

John 'Baron' Brown (1851-1930) was born at Four Mile Creek, outside East Maitland, and became a controlling force behind coal mining in the Hunter Valley from the time he took over the running of the family firm, J & A Brown, in 1882.
The firm had been established by his father James and uncle Alexander during the 1840s, mining initially in the valley of Four Mile Creek.
Brown joined the company in its Newcastle office on leaving school at the age of 14. He learned not only the office functions of the firm but worked underground and as a surveyor and pit manager at Minmi.
Eventually he became the company's dominant figure, seeking always to utilise the most up-to-date techniques of the coal mining industry.
He travelled frequently overseas to study methods and purchase equipment and he opened offices in places as distant as San Francisco, Valparaiso (Chile) and London.
In the Hunter Valley he opened or took over a string of mines. He imported the necessary locomotives, rolling stock, colliers and tugs and built the railway lines, wharves and their associated engineering and maintenance facilities.
He scorned the idea of J & A Brown becoming a public company, or even of contracting functions out: as much as possible of what was needed was conducted internally. Company self-sufficiency and technological modernity were Brown's bywords.
The man was known for his bitter antagonism towards trade unions. He was, according to historian John Turner, a "relentless capitalist", "an ogre of history" and a "symbol of what miners hated most about their industry". His methods were ruthless: he consistently advocated lowering miners' wages and he used lockouts against strikers.
When in 1924 the miners at Back Creek refused to work while they honoured an elderly pit-hand who had died, Brown closed their mines and threw 800 men out of work. This act virtually killed Minmi, which Brown owned almost in its entirety. Years later the Coal Commission called Minmi "John Brown's ghost town".
He was seemingly oblivious to public opinion which disapproved of his treatment of employees. Yet, incongruously, he is said to have occasionally paid bills for some of his workers.
His funeral was large, but not everybody was respectful - probably there "to make sure he was really dead"- Chas Keys
Brown's activities were not confined to coal mining. He developed a 'model farm' at Minmi and became a noted breeder of racehorses with studs at Scone, Dalkeith (near Gundagai) and Motto Farm (Raymond Terrace).
His horses won many races one of them the 1909 Melbourne Cup but his relationships with trainers were like those with miners. Many were sacked.
His funeral in Newcastle in March 1930 was large, but not everybody was respectful. Some who lined the route taken by the procession were probably there "to make sure he was really dead". Newspapers, though, were circumspect in their reports and obituaries: there was no negativity. Brown was buried in the family's vault in the Hiland Crescent Cemetery, East Maitland, not far from his birthplace.
The 'coal baron', as he was known, inherited a fortune and multiplied it many times in becoming one of Australia's richest men. He lived in the Maitland area only as a child, his adulthood being spent in
Newcastle interspersed with long stints overseas. But his firm employed many Maitlanders and his impact on Maitland through them and their spending on goods and services was profound.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.