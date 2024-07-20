Sibling performers stepping out into the spotlight together at ASPIRE

THERE'S no one that has your back quite like your sibling, and when you're about to perform in front of a large crowd, it's nice knowing you've got someone in your corner to calm the nerves.
This year a record number of siblings are stepping centre stage at the Civic Theatre for the 2024 ASPIRE Program kicking off from July 31 through to August 3.
"It's good to know I have someone that is close to me," Charlotte Pierchorowicz, 15, said about her younger sister Darcy, 12.
"I think we both have always been very creative and it's good to have our own sort of thing, but be able to do it together.''
The St Mary's Catholic College students have spent the second half of their school holidays with more than 150 students across the Hunter Catholic diocese, rehearsing ahead of opening night.
The students have been running lines, perfecting their positions and doing last minute costume checks in their respective dance, vocal, design, acting and instrumental ensembles.
Sisters Cleo, 16, and Zoe, 14, are both in the dance ensemble and have done five ASPIRE shows together.
"We used to be in the same troops at dance and we dance together and practice together," Zoe said. "It's really fun working with someone that you're very close to.''
All Saints College Maitland student Leo Dyre, 15, plays the guitar and has been helping his sister Lily, 14, practise her singing for the show.
"It's great, we get to talk about our rehearsals after we do them and even practice together," Leo said.
This year's production is called Disconnected, which follows a story about a town crier who has been fired and finds that nobody cares as they're all too consumed by their phone screens.
Tickets are available from the Civic Theatre website and box office.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.