10-player Maitland Magpies in memorable draw with Newcastle Olympic

A 10-player Maitland Magpies almost pulled off victory in a memorable 2-2 draw with Newcastle Olympic at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.
Playing for 85 minutes a player down, the Magpies twice equalised and finished the stronger of the two teams after a dominant second half in which Bronte Peel and Paige Kingston-Hogg found the back of the neck with top-shelf goals.
"I'm so proud of the players," a delighted Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton said after the match.
"We're super happy to get a point, but probably a little disappointed that we didn't get three.
"We had a couple of good chances there and on the balance of play I think we were the better team.
"I thought every single player adjusted well. They didn't panic, defended really compactly and made it really hard for Olympic.
"We'll take a point and I'm just really proud of the girls."
Magpies' goalkeeper Annabella Thornton was red carded just five minutes into the game when she brought Olympic star Jemma House down in an awkward challenge outside her penalty area.
Reduce to 10 players the Magpies' woes were compounded when Elodie Dagg struck a superb free kick from just outside the right edge of the box into the top left hand corner of the goals beating reserve keeper Alexandra Tagaroulias.
Nothing separated the top two teams in the competition statistically going into the game but it appeared that Olympic were ready to pounce with their numeric advantage on the field.
Olympics super-quick front two House and Alannah Russell were ready to pounce and were played through a couple of times only to be thwarted by excellent covering defence by the Maitland's back four of Amy Parkinson, Tahlia Gossner, Alesha Clifford and Madeline Howard and keeper Tagaroulias.
Sophie Stapleford moved back into a more predominant midfield role with Sophie Jones taken off for Tagaroulias to come on in goal.
She and Kingston-Paige, Sophie Nenadovic and forwards Peel and Georgia Amess were tireless in cutting space in midfield and defensive transition.
It was a superb effort to go into the rooms only one down.
Any thoughts that the tremendous defensive effort would have tired the Magpies resolve was swept aside in the second half as Maitland not only matched but progressively outplayed and outrun Olympic.
Peel imposed her will on the contest to equalise with a tremendous solo effort in the 55th minute.
Receiving a pass from Stapleford, Peel raced along the right edge of the penalty box and made her made her way to the end line where she played herself through two Olympic defenders and unleased a strike from the edge of the six-yard box past the keeper and defence into the left of the goal.
Peel's chief rival for the Golden Boot for the most goals, House immediately struck back for a 2-1 lead.
However, Maitland was not done and after just three minutes later Kingston-Paige, who had been involved in earlier set up play, saw a hole in Olympic's defensive set up and raced into the penalty area to pounce on a cross, which overshot an aerial contest, and volleyed it into the back of the net.
The Magpies had the better of the next 30 minutes, but could not find the winner.
Maitland and Olympic finished the day on 37 points and both with a 72-goal difference, but the Magpies have a game in hand and a psychological victory over their keen rivals.
