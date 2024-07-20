The Maitland Mercury
sport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

10-player Maitland Magpies in memorable draw with Newcastle Olympic

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 21 2024 - 9:19am, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland goal keeper Annabella Thornton is shown a red card after a challenge outside her area on Olympic striker Jemma House. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Maitland goal keeper Annabella Thornton is shown a red card after a challenge outside her area on Olympic striker Jemma House. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

A 10-player Maitland Magpies almost pulled off victory in a memorable 2-2 draw with Newcastle Olympic at Cooks Square Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.