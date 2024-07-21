Maitland Mustangs beat Manly in overtime qualifying final thriller

The Maitland Mustangs ran out 104-99 winners in an overtime qualifying-final thriller against Manly Sea Eagles at the Maitland Federation Centre on Saturday night.
The Mustangs started strongly to set up a 10-point lead at the first break, but the Sea Eagles ground their way back into the match reducing the margin by one in the second and third terms and outscoring Maitland by eight points in the final quarter to force the game into overtime.
With the scores locked at 87-all, the two teams traded the lead for the first three minutes of overtime before Billy Parsons and Matt Gray made critical three-pointers to establish a 99-95 lead with 1min09sec left on the clock.
Manly's Jonas Harper got the margin back to two points (101-99) with a three-pointer with 18 seconds left, but Billy Parsons and Will Cranston-Lown were both sent to the line and managed to seal the win.
"We had a chat during the week about the team that has consistent effort for the longest will win it," Boyle said.
"When we went into overtime, we said 'you've just got to push through this next five'.
"They had only rotated seven players through their team, so we knew we had the legs on them.
"The boys did well to win in the end. It was probably closer than what we expected.
"They hit some really tough shots, just some crazy stuff that was going in for them. I guess that's what finals basketball is about."
Boyle said Parsons and Gray both had strong performance and stood up at critical times.
"Bill came up with some huge plays in overtime, the threes, he got a huge rebound near the end there," Boyle said.
"He had a turnover, but just the competitiveness of making a mistake and turning it around he blocked a shot and then came down the other end and got a dunk.
"You could tell he wanted to win so much.
"Matty (Gray) did a great job last night as well. He hit some big shots for us and it was great to see him back out there and confident with his shots."
While it wasn't expected to be as close a run thing as it ended, the win gives Maitland a week off and a home preliminary final against the winner of the semi-final between the Centre of Excellence and Albury Wodonga Bandits.
The Centre of Excellence were beaten 95-74 by Canberra Gunners in their qualifying final and the Bandits beat Bankstown 89-75 to progress from their elimination final.
The Gunners will play the winner of the game between Manly and Sydney Comets who progressed after beating Inner West Bulls 83-72.
Maitland had multiple avenues to score with Cranston-Lown, Matt Gray and Parsons all finishing with 22 points, James Hunter 18 and Jay Cole 8.
The Mustangs ran into foul trouble with Christian Little and Daniel Millburn both fouled out and Cranston-Lown drawing four in an excellent lockdown job on Manly's key player Mason Bragg.
"At the start we looked really good, but towards the middle we had foul trouble which undoes us at time," Boyle said.
"Jay (Cole) came out and got two quick ones, Little had three, so having to rotate was pretty hard.
"We need to react quicker to how the game is being refereed and make sure we don't get into foul trouble going forward."
Boyle said either Centre of Excellence or Albury will be a tough opponent, but he believed the Gunners had the tougher side of the draw and was no guarantee of progressing to the grand final.
