The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hunter's Olympians for Games in Paris in 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 21 2024 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle region's Olympians for Games in Paris in 2024.
Newcastle region's Olympians for Games in Paris in 2024.

THERE'S 15 athletes, 10 females, eight sports, two previous medals and one major event. A contingent from across the Hunter is ready to take on the world at the Olympic Games. Meet the crew heading over to Paris in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.