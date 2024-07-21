Gutsy win as Maitland Pickers' injury curse hits again

The Maitland Pickers recorded a gutsy 16-10 win against Wyong after losing stand-in fullback Luke Knight and backrower Mitch Cullen to injury early in the game.
Led by inspirational skipper Alex Langbridge, the Pickers were forced to play long-minutes against one of the biggest and best forward packs in the competition.
Wyong threw everything into what was essentially a last chance to push for finals, but the Pickers were able to hold their line against a concerted push and concede just two tries.
Knight scored before he went off with a possible syndesmosis injury in the 30th minute and Matt Soper-Lawler and James Bradley both crossed for tries as the recast attack was able to maintain cohesion.
Mitch Cullen went on with a leg injury in the 20th minute. He has been cleared of a fracture and will undergo further tests.
With Knight and Cullen on the sidelines, the Pickers were down to two fit men on the bench for 50 minutes and four interchanges for the rest of the game.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said the team's leaders stood up and rallied their teammates to a tremendous effort.
"Alex Langbridge's leadership was outstanding. We were already down six regular first graders unavailable for this weekend," he said.
"I knew if our leaders stood up, we had enough in that team to get on the back of them and they did a great job.
"I thought Harrison Spruce was tremendous. He is a bit on an unsung hero and doesn't get too much recognition for what he does.
"Sprucey played 60 minutes in the middle and was enormous."
Lantry said he was super proud of the team's effort.
"It didn't matter how we got it done, it was just a matter of just being gritty, resilient and finding a way to win," he said.
"For five years now, we've never made an excuse about personnel or things not going our way. We control what we can control, challenge our players to get the best out of themselves and it's exactly what they did.
"They had multiple excuses to turn up with a negative attitude and roll over, but there's a significant amount of class in that team and the guys coming in are doing a terrific job.
"Harry Whitfield played some great minutes for us and was a really good contributor.
"Riley Yates got a shot in first grade off the bench and had to go on at the half-hour mark for Knighty to come off.
"These guys that are getting their opportunities are showing that they've got some capabilities to play first grade."
Chad O'Donnell started at halfback, while Connor O'Beirne was at five-eighth and Knight at fullback. When Knight went off Soper-Lawler switched to fullback and Yates played at centre.
"Matty got his hands on the ball a bit more and was tremendous back there and I thought James Bradley and Will Nieuwenhuise had their best games this season," Lantry said.
"It was great to see Ethan Parry back from injury after two games back in reserves after injury."
Lantry said the Pickers pack did a tremendous job against one of the best forward packs in the competition.
"It was always going to be tight, as Wyong were playing for their season a bit," he said.
"They've got arguably one of the best forward packs in the competition in Jake Lewis, Jake O'Meley and Jack Stringer and then look at their bench.
"Zane Tetevano an ex-NRL player into big Zac Montgomery, who has just been released by the Bulldogs not long ago and Matty Meafua, who is actually a Maitland junior but lives on the Central Coast now.
"They are a handful and I thought our guys were outstanding."
Cullen will undergo further tests, but if Knight has a syndesmosis injury which requires surgery he may struggle to be back before the end of the year.
The growing injury list includes season-ending injuries to Sam Anderson and Faitotoa Faitotoa and long-term injuries to Brock Lamb and Peter Wilson, while Dan Langbridge is overseas and Gary Anderson had to withdraw after straining a posterior cruciate ligament on Tuesday night.
"We will put Garry on ice and hopefully have him back for Sleepy's round (round 16, August 10)," he said.
The Pickers play 10th placed Macquarie Scorpions at home on Saturday, July 27 and then have a week's break before playing South Newcastle at Townson Oval on August 10.
