Maitland fire specialist joins Canadian wildfire fighting effort

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 21 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 2:55pm
Maitland's Daniel Macaree flew out to Canada on Saturday to join wildfire fighting efforts as local authorities battle 400 out of control blazes. Picture supplied.
Maitland fire specialist Daniel Macaree is part of a NSW deployment of firefighters sent to Canada on the weekend to help authorities battle more than 400 out of control wildfires.

