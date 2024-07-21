Newcastle Rugby League: Kurri Kurri advertise for new coach in 2025

Newcastle Rugby League club the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs have advertised for a new coach in 2025.
The job description was officially posted online.
Current mentor Rip Taylor initially signed on for three seasons, starting this year.
Circumstances around the move remain unclear at this stage.
Steve Kidd, former Kurri player and a Newcastle RL coach previously at both Macquarie and Cessnock, has been touted as a possible replacement.
The Bulldogs could potentially collect back-to-back wooden spoons, sitting last by three competition points following Saturday's 64-10 derby loss to the Goannas at Cessnock Sportsground.
They have lost 11 of 12 appearances this campaign, securing a dramatic 28-all draw in their previous Coalfields derby with Cessnock on May 25.
Marquee signing Blake Ferguson had his contract terminated shortly after the opening round.
Kurri, who went winless throughout 2023, haven't tasted victory since beating Wyong 12-10 on May 28, 2022.
They last reached a grand final in 2013 and last claimed a premiership in 1995, capping a famous hat-trick of titles.
Coaching wise Danny Linnane stepped up to take on the role last year after Aaron Watts (2022) departed just prior to kick off.
Mitch Cullen was captain-coach in 2021 while the Bulldogs didn't field a first-grade side during a COVID-impacted 2020.
Ron Griffiths, Phil Williams and George Ndaira have all previously held the position.
Applications close on August 5.
Saturday's other Newcastle RL fixture saw Maitland defeat Wyong 16-10.
Sunday's double header will be Lakes v Macquarie and Central v Wests.
Entrance, Northern Hawks and Souths all have byes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.