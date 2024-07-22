Council calls for input on how it connects with the community

Maitland council is calling for feedback to shape the future of how it connects with the community.
Residents are invited to have their say and provide feedback on Maitland City Council's Communication and Engagement Strategy before August 16, 2024.
Council's first strategy, developed in 2022, was designed to provide a roadmap for effective communication and engagement with residents.
Now, council is reviewing the current strategy and engaging with the community to assess progress and identify areas for further improvement in our communication, listening and actions.
Maitland City Council's executive manager of people and performance Tiffany Allen emphasised the importance of the community's involvement in the processes.
"Our goal is to create a communication framework that reflects the needs and preferences of our residents," she said.
"We last collected feedback on how we communicate and engage with our community in 2022. Since then, we've been working hard to improve our connections with residents.
'We've also experienced significant changes within council, such as the relocation of office buildings, change in leadership and the progression of our Customer Driven Transformation, and we're eager to hear from the community about how these changes have affected our operations and interactions."
The consultation period is open until August 16, 2024, allowing residents the opportunity to provide feedback either in person at council's pop up engagement activities during various community events, or through an online survey.
"We're committed to listening to our community and encourage everyone to review the current Communication and Engagement Strategy and share your thoughts," Ms Allen said.
"Your feedback is important in helping us build a stronger, more connected Maitland."
Residents can provide feedback on our progress via the Your Say Maitland website at yoursay.maitland.nsw.gov.au/communication-and-engagement-strategy.
