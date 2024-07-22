Funding secured for $800k pedestrian and cyclist pathway at Thornton

A shared path along Raymond Terrace Road, Thornton is expected to be up and running in 2026 now $647,000 in state funding has been secured for the project.
Funding comes from the NSW Government's Get NSW Active Program, and Maitland council will contribute an additional $155,000.
The pathway will stretch from Settlers Boulevard to Hillgate Drive and cater to both pedestrians and cyclists, encouraging active transport and improved general health in the community.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold said this pathway is a missing link that will improve connectivity for some 12,500 residents living in Thornton, Chisholm and surrounds.
"As promised, this shared path along Raymond Terrace Road will enhance access for our community and better connect people between Chisholm and Thornton to existing recreation, commercial, community and school infrastructure," he said.
NSW Regional Transport and Roads minister and member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said the government is proud to be investing in this project that will benefit the entire Thornton community.
"We are pleased to be working with councils to deliver more active transport options for regional communities to enjoy and reap the health benefits," she said.
"There is a strong movement towards active transport corridors in our regional communities and it's great to be part of a government which is funding the development and delivery of infrastructure to envisage this."
The council will now start work on detailed designs before construction can begin, with work set to be completed by June 2026.
The 370 metres of shared path will add to Maitland's existing network of more than 342km of cycleways and footpaths. For more information, visit mait.city/3VIs6Sh.
Maitland City Council is one of more than 80 councils across NSW to share in the Get NSW Active program, with $60 million to boost walking and cycling state-wide.
Of the 88 projects, 51 are in regional NSW including 14 around primary schools, which will be funded under this latest round of the grant program to build crucial pathways and cycleways that promote walking and bike riding as an easy, safe, and convenient way for people to get around.
This most recent round of the Get NSW Active program received 345 applications from councils with a total request worth $287.6 million which shows the strong desire for infrastructure that supports people who choose to walk or ride to their destination.
