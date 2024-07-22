The Maitland Mercury
Funding secured for $800k pedestrian and cyclist pathway at Thornton

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
July 22 2024 - 1:00pm
People using a path. File picture by Morgan Hancock
People using a path. File picture by Morgan Hancock

A shared path along Raymond Terrace Road, Thornton is expected to be up and running in 2026 now $647,000 in state funding has been secured for the project.

