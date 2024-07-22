Meihana and Lovegrove earn NSW Country spots as Blacks steamroll Beaches

Maitland Blacks players Hare Meihana and Tom Lovegrove celebrated NSW Country selection in style in Maitland's steamrolling 78-12 win against Southern Beaches on Saturday.
In what could have been a danger game, the Blacks stuck to their game plan with a 12 tries to two result including a bag of four by Pat Batey and a hat-trick to Aiden Procopis.
Batey's haul followed a record five tries in the 46-19 win against Wanderers on July 6.
Lovegrove, who was named in the NSW Country Colts team, scored a try with Caileb Gerrard, Beau Gerrard, Dane Corbin and Coby Wetini also crossing for five-pointers.
Meihana's kicking game and goal kicking were superb in the conditions. In a gale on Saturday he kicked nine conversions demonstrating the skills which saw him earn selection in the NSW Country senior side.
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham was delighted with his side's discipline in such a lopsided game.
"It was obviously quite windy and I was pleased with how the boys were able to stick to the structures as close as possible," he said
"It's always hard when you're dominating a game and doing it quite comfortably it's easy to steer away from your game plan and play a little bit ad lib, but the boys did that as best they could and we scored some good tries.
"Hare went very well in the condition and Dane Corbin and Zane Dallinger played well. Everyone contributed in their own way which was reflected in the scoreline."
Cunningham said it was great to see Meihana and Lovegrove recognised with NSW Country selections.
This Saturday is Back to Blacks Day, with the club to celebrate 200 game milestone for Nick Davidson, 150 games for Pat Batey and 50 games for captain Sam Callow.
In Premier 2, Maitland beat Southern Beaches 58-12, with Rhys Robinson scoring a hat-trick and in Premier 3, Maitland won 31-19.
In Women's XVs, Maitland were beaten 5-0 in a sterling performance against top side Wanderers.
