Maitland netball top four break clear after double-header weekend

The top four has broken clear of the pack in Maitland A-grade netball after the weekend double-header.
Spitfire Pickers are on top equal on 29 points with Hills Solicitors, The George Tavern are third on 26 and BDNC Greta Workers Club are fourth on 20 points.
There is a five point gap to Comets on 15, while Club Maitland City and Irongate Pickers are locked on 14 points after Irongate Pickers recorded their second win of the season.
Maitland Blacks The Braddie are last on 12 points.
Netball returned, after the school holidays, with round nine on Saturday and round five catch-up games on Sunday.
Scoring was incredibly difficult in the gale-like condition on Saturday.
The George defeated The Braddie 32-23, Hills Solicitors 26 beat Comets 20, Irongate Pickers collected their second win beating Club Maitland City 45-27 and in their top four clash Spitfire Pickers defeated Greta Workers 38-30.
On Sunday, Comets kept in touch with the top four with a 54-42 win against Greta Workers, Spitfire Pickers beat Club Maitland City 50-36, The George made six wins in a row beating Irongate Pickers 46-34 and Hills Solicitors defeated The Braddie 54-27.
In the match of the round this week, Spitfire Pickers take on The George, Hills Solicitors play Club Maitland City, Comets meet The Braddie and Greta Workers play Irongate Pickers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.