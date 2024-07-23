A light in the dark: charity golf day supports kids dealing with cancer

They say laughter is the best medicine, and if so Camp Quality has done a whole lot of good for children dealing with cancer.
The volunteer-led organisation relies on donations, and one of its major annual fundraisers is coming up on Friday, August 16 at East Maitland Golf Club.
Since beginning in 2015, the annual Northern NSW Golf Challenge has raised almost $200,000 for Camp Quality, so it can continue to support children dealing with their own or a family member's cancer diagnosis.
The organisation runs a huge range of programs for kids, including kids camps, family camps, family fun days, child life therapy, cancer education program, beads of courage, hospital puppet playdates and family experiences.
The golf challenge is a chance to register a team of four and spend a fun day on the course while supporting Camp Quality.
Camp Quality fundraising and events manager Debra Moore said the golf day is fun and social.
"It brings together local business people and golfing enthusiasts for a day out raising funds for us, it's been a very popular event so on average we get between 36 to 40 teams per year that come along, and it's a fun day, who doesn't love golf," she said.
"Last year the event raised a net profit of $66,000 so we're looking this year to beat that, so we're looking for anything above that $66,000, 70 would be ideal."
Ms Moore said every year, the golf day raises more money than the year before.
"That fundraising then means we can do more in our local community for our kids and families," she said.
Ms Moore said about 545 families are currently registered for Camp Quality's services in the Hunter region.
"The funds raised will go towards us running our programs and services free of charge to our families and kids," she said.
"In the Hunter region we've got approximately 545 families currently registered for our services and we don't receive any government funding so all the money we raise at our events or through our community fundraisers is channelled to supporting those kids and families on camps, and via our fun days, putting our puppets into schools and into hospitals, all the money goes back to our families and kids which is great.
"It will enable us to do even more for them which is the goal."
The golf challenge wouldn't be possible without the hard work of committee members Ali Kimmorley, Damian Charleson, Courtney Charleson and Monique Fulmer.
Ms Moore said Camp Quality is focused on being a piece of positivity during a difficult time.
"Our tagline is 'laughter is the best medicine', and we believe in the positivity of that," she said.
"We're kind of the bright light in the cancer journey, cancer's quite a dark time for kids and families and we like to think of ourselves as shining a light during that darkness, because we do all the fun stuff.
"We give the kids a chance to leave their cancer journey behind for a bit and to get out there and be kids again, in a safe environment with other kids who have been through the same or a similar situation."
To register a team of four, or to become a sponsor, visit fundraise.campquality.org.au/event/nnsw-golf-challenge-2024/home.
