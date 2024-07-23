Warm up at The Levee's winter market with live music and unique stalls

Embrace the winter chill and enjoy cosy foods, hot drinks and unique local fashion at The Levee's Winter Warmer on Saturday, July 27.
From 10am to 2pm, shoppers can discover one of a kind, handmade items from over 20 local stallholders, engage in hands on workshops like beeswax candle making and natural dyeing and enjoy live performances from local musicians.
The Levee's public programs officer David Graham said while staying cosy indoors might be tempting, he's encouraging everyone to rug up and come out to support our vibrant local businesses.
"There will be a fantastic selection of knitted, sewn and crocheted accessories, from vintage inspired jewellery and artisan soaps to clay creations reflecting the Hunter region," he said.
Live music will fill the Elgin Street end of The Levee Shared Zone from 10am, featuring Hunter based country artist Saralyn and acoustic folk performer Jarrod Grant.
"We're thrilled to highlight local talent and offer fantastic entertainment for the whole family with a wonderful lineup of musicians," Mr Graham said.
While shopping, don't miss the chance to participate in free interactive workshops. Create your own beeswax tea lights and rolled candles with Ecru Candles or, join Studio Tinta to dye your own cotton tote bags using all natural plant based dyes.
"We're looking forward to activating The Levee this winter, starting with our winter mini markets and leading into Active August - a series of fitness and recreational events to enhance your wellbeing on Saturday 3, 17 and 31 August," Mr Graham said.
