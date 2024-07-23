Maitland nurses 'living on 2008 wages' rally for a 15 per cent pay rise

Maitland Hospital nurses have called on the state government to give them a 15 per cent pay rise, saying nurses are overworked, underpaid and are leaving the profession.
They rallied outside the new hospital in Medford on Tuesday morning in a bid to make their voices heard.
It was one of several rallies at other Hunter hospitals on Tuesday. More are expected in other parts of the state this week.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland branch president Monique Murray said there were 80 people at the Maitland rally.
"It was a great turnout," she said.
"We're due now for a pay increase ... We are living on 2008 wages in 2024.
"We are asking for 15 per cent for one year. The government has offered us 10.3 per cent over 3 years. That's how much they think we are worth."
The Mercury contacted Hunter New England Health for comment and is waiting for a response.
Ms Murray said the poor wage meant it was becoming increasingly difficult to retain nurses and recruit more of them to help keep up with Maitland's growing health needs.
She said more competitive wages in Victorian and Queensland Hospitals also put the city at risk.
"That pay rise is truly going to put us in line with Queensland and Victorian nurses," she said.
"We aren't asking for anything else. We are just asking to be equal to the other states."
Ms Murray was aware of nurses who couldn't afford to live on the wage and were forced to find another job.
She said the pressure on nurses hadn't eased since The Mercury reported about their plight last year.
"We're constantly short staffed. We are constantly working double shifts. 15 per cent is going to bring nurses back to the profession," she said.
"The pressure is still intense, we're still having long stays in hospital, still having bed block issues, our ambulances are still ramped, our waiting times are still horrendous, and the staff are getting more and more fatigued and burnt out because we are carrying the load of that.
"It's time the government stepped up and showed us that we are worth it."
