AUD/NZD effect after RBNZ and the potential growth this year

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) maintained a dovish stance on its interest rate at 5.5%. The announcement on Wednesday did not surprise markets, but there are positive signs of a rate cut in the coming months if the apex bank hits its inflation target.
The AUD/NZD pair reacted to the decision, with the Aussie dollar taking a leap and the Kiwi having a tough day in the markets.
In its official statement announcing the OCR decision, the bank said, "The Committee agreed that monetary policy will need to remain restrictive.
The extent of this restraint will be tempered over time and will be consistent with the expected decline in inflation pressures: The market reacted as the NZD fell 0.74% that day. Still, analysts remain confident of better conditions for businesses.
Data from the trading platform in Australia shows the Aussie dollar's best performance in two years, reaching a peak price of 1.1090 after the RBNZ announced the Official Cash Rate (OCR).
The NZD, on the other hand, became the worst intraday performer as it fell against the AUD and USD. The pair gained and maintained a short-term bullish momentum but may be close to a retracement, as indicated on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.
The pair also has significant support levels at 1.1050, 1.1000, and 1.0950, which is expected to hold until the next Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcement.
The RBNZ maintains that the impact of the policy measure on the economy influenced its dovish stance but expects the CPI to move closer to target in Q3 and Q4; the apex bank expects an inflation target between 1% and 3%.
Although the RBNZ and many central banks are now looking at rate cuts, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will likely hike its rates in the coming months. The RBA considers the inflationary risks and could hike rates to address them.
Australia's economy has shown a fast-growing inflation rate for three months between March and May, resulting in increased demand for the Aussie dollar as investors took bullish positions on interest rates.
The RBA Governor, Michele Bullock, confirmed that a potential rate cut was "not considered" and that the case for a rate hike was "not increasing." Jonathan Kearns, Chief Economist at Challenger, predicts rate cuts will begin in 2025. Warren Hogan, chief economic adviser at Judo Bank, predicts three hikes in August, September, and November to close the year.
The RBNZ and RBA's different rate stances have narrowed the yield discount between the 2-year bonds of both governments, which moved from -0.58% to -0.48%. The interest rate differential means that the Aussie dollar benefits from this and can perform better than the Kiwi.
Although the kiwi remains bearish, improvement in New Zealand's trade and economic conditions could influence investors in the coming months and build demand for the currency.
Uncertainties in commodity prices and global trade have lowered the Kiwi in recent months, but rate decisions by the RBNZ may spark growth and stimulate a recovery. Their local economic conditions influence both currencies and will strive to improve critical indicators, such as employment, consumer price, and investments in H2 2024.
The Aussie has struggled mainly against the USD this year but has performed better than the Kiwi. A failure to hold the 1.1000 support level may suggest a failed bullish breakout and force the AUD/NZD into a downward correction toward the 1.0890 level.
However, if the support holds, the pair could gain momentum and hit a long-term bullish trend, which may taper around the 1.1165/1190 resistance. The AUD/NZD is up 3.15% on the 1-year chart and 3.63% in the last six months.
Analysts expect the pair to hit 1.12 in the short term, thanks to the RBA's hawkish stance. The RBNZ may be forced to hasten its rate-cut decision if the economy moves closer to a recession. The country has recently moved in and out of recession, shaking investors' confidence in the Kiwi. Similar developments may push investors to safer currencies, weakening the NZD against the AUD.
The US election in November will be critical to global markets as investors build sentiments ahead of voting. Per Reuters, analysts believe that a win for former President Donald Trump may lead to a stronger US dollar, which may influence global markets, given the USD's dominance.
July is packed with economic events that impact the Aussie dollar and Kiwi. For New Zealand, the Global Dairy Trade Price Index, Building Permits MoM, ANZ Business Confidence, Credit spending YoY, Balance of Trade, Inflation Rate, etc.
The economic events for Australia include Westpac Leading Index MoM, RBA Simon Speech, Employment reports, RBA Bulletin, Unemployment Rate, CPI, Inflation Rate reports, Retail Sales reports, etc. These events are predicted to impact financial readings in diverse ways and will be essential to the AUD/NZD direction.
