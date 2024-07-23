Maitland players world champs as Australia dominates Touch World Cup

Maitland has five new world champions with four players and a coach winning titles as Australia dominated the Touch World Cup in Nottingham winning 12 out of 13 divisions.
Players Jack Edwards, Dan Langbridge, Sophie Crouch and Jacqui Simpson and coach Steve Hepburn.
Edwards was a key member of the Australian men's open team which defeated New Zealand 9-6 in a thrilling Grand Final.
Langbridge, Edwards teammate with the Hunter Hornets, was part of the mixed open team which beat New Zealand 8-7 in an overtime thriller that has been hailed as match of the tournament.
Crouch and Simpson had a more relaxed path to the podium with a 10-2 win against England to claim the 35s women's title.
Hepburn was assistant coach for the inaugural women's 40s team which defeated New Zealand 4-1 to win the title.
Maitland's contingent to the World Cup also included referees Beth Monk and Caleb Walz.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.