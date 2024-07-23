The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland players world champs as Australia dominates Touch World Cup

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
July 23 2024 - 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Redbacks clubmates Steve Hepburn, Jacqui Simpson, Sophie Crouch and Jack Edwards and right Dan Langbride.
Maitland Redbacks clubmates Steve Hepburn, Jacqui Simpson, Sophie Crouch and Jack Edwards and right Dan Langbride.

Maitland has five new world champions with four players and a coach winning titles as Australia dominated the Touch World Cup in Nottingham winning 12 out of 13 divisions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.