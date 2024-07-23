The Maitland Mercury
Jets release tribute to young fan who lost cancer battle

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 23 2024 - 5:30pm
Jets chief executive Shane Mattiske, former defender Jason Hoffman and Hunter Ward. Picture Jets Facebook
The Newcastle Jets will wear black armbands for the Australia Cup clash against Western United on Wednesday night in honour of a young fan who lost his life to cancer.

James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

