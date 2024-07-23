Jets release tribute to young fan who lost cancer battle

The Newcastle Jets will wear black armbands for the Australia Cup clash against Western United on Wednesday night in honour of a young fan who lost his life to cancer.
Hunter Ward died on July 20 after a long battle with brain cancer. He was 17.
The Maitland High School Student was a lifelong supporter of the Jets and had developed a close relationship with the players, especially recently retired defender Jason Hoffman.
Ward spent the morning with the Jets players and coach Rob Stanton a fortnight ago.
The Jets paid tribute to the teenager on social media.
"The club and the team want to honour a young man who showed great positivity, fight and humour through his cancer fight and who now has been sadly lost to us all," the post said.
Hoffman reached out to Ward four years after learning of his diagnosis and the boy's wish to meet the home-grown Jets player.
"From that moment on, I had a relationship with Hunter," Hoffman said. "He was a regular at training, he came into the sheds at home matches. I would check in regularly to see how he was going. The fight Hunter showed and his positive outlook was incredible. He is a champion kid.
"It's devastating news, he was at training two weeks ago. Hunter loved his football and loved the Jets. We will wear black arm bands and will continue to support family. They are part of our network now."
