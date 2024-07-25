The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Community
Our People

Derek Mitchell celebrates a 40 year milestone with the Kiwanis Club

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
July 26 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Derek Mitchell celebrates a milestone of 40 years with the Kiwanis Club of East Maitland. Picture by Simone De Peak
Derek Mitchell celebrates a milestone of 40 years with the Kiwanis Club of East Maitland. Picture by Simone De Peak

When Derek Mitchell first joined the Kiwanis Club of East Maitland in 1984, he was quickly appointed to an executive position within the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.