Derek Mitchell celebrates a 40 year milestone with the Kiwanis Club

When Derek Mitchell first joined the Kiwanis Club of East Maitland in 1984, he was quickly appointed to an executive position within the club.
Within two months of joining the club, Mr Mitchell took on the role of treasurer.
In his 40 years with the Kiwanis, Mr Mitchell has also served as secretary seven times and president three times.
"In those days we used to do a lot of hands on projects," he said.
Today, the Kiwanis Club of East Maitland's focus has turned more towards fundraising for charity, in particular children's charities.
"Once a year we have a trivia night to raise money, we do the occasional Bunnings barbecue and go to the Maitland markets every month to collect the parking money for the showground committee," Mr Mitchell said.
Their most recent fundraiser was for We Care Connect and Mr Mitchell said Kiwanis is all about giving back to the community.
"100 per cent of anything that we raise from our projects goes back into the community," he said.
The club formed in 1980 and at the time it was only a club for men.
"In about 1989 they decided that instead of it being just a men's club that we could invite women to join the Kiwanis," Mr Mitchell said.
Members of the Kiwanis Club of East Maitland today vary in age and gender and Mr Mitchell said that's one thing that the club is particularly proud of.
"We're always looking for more people to join and we would love some younger people too," he said.
Mr Mitchell was recognised with a life membership in 1997 for his services and a Legion of Honor in 2014.
He also shares his passion for the Kiwanis Club of East Maitland with his son Ben and daughter-in-law Fiona who are both members.
