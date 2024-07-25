Davidson joins Blacks' 200 club as Batey and Callow mark milestones

Maitland Blacks legend Nick Davidson will gladly share the limelight when he runs out at Marcellin Park on Saturday for his 200th first grade game.
The two-time Anderson Medal winner and premiership player becomes just the fourth player to reach the milestone at the club joining Jack Lynch (267), Chris "Spider" Lynch (250) and Dan Runchell who played 200th game in the 2018 grand final.
For Davidson the club, his mates and just playing footy have always come first and he is happy to share his big day with Pat Batey who lines up for his 150th club game and captain Sam Callow who plays his 50th first grade game.
It's Back to Blacks day, another club favourite Ben Emmett will be inducted into the club Hall of Fame and Maitland host keen rivals Merewether in their last home game of the season with the finals just two games away.
Just the type of big game environment Davidson, Batey and Callow shine in.
Speaking at training this week, Davidson said he had the chance to reflect on the milestone when the club told him it was coming up.
"It's been a wild ride," he said.
"I've been lucky enough to see the club at it's worst and I've been lucky enough to have played with most of the boys who are up on the wall in the Hall of Fame.
"I've been a part of it since I was nine."
While last year's premiership is a highlight, it is only part of the wild ride for Davidson.
"Definite highlight for me is the premiership, but the club and the state it's in is definitely one as well.
"The club's my second home really.
"I got to play in a grand final with the coach (Luke Cunningham) as a player and last year with him as my coach.
"The premiership is what you play for, but a club isn't built on one game. You've got lifelong mates from the rugby club.
"I was told by a former players years ago, that no matter walk of life you come from, everyone is still the same when you put on the jersey and run out there."
Having won two Anderson Medals along his journey and reaching the 200 first grade and 250th club game mark puts Davidson in elite company, but accolades are not his thing.
"I never set out for accolades, just always want to be a football player playing with his mates and I'm still lucky enough to do it now," he said.
"You don't play for the medals, you play for the mates."
As for this current team and the chance to win back-to-back titles and retirement?
"It's a flash outfit, it's getting harder and harder to keep up with them. I'd love to go back-to-back," Davidson said. "I'm in no rush to quit, but ask me again after the grand final."
Batey is in rare form having scored nine tries in the past two games, including a record equalling haul of five against Wanderers.
He is as quietly reserved about his achievements off the field as spectacular on it.
But the club milestone and last year's premiership mean a lot.
"The 150 game milestone means a lot, I've been here since I was 12," Batey said this week. "The premiership was special. That's why you play every year and that's what brings you back."
Callow says coming to Maitland was one of the best decisions he had made.
Callow said he was enticed to the Blacks while playing for Country NSW with Chris Logan.
"Chris told me all about the club and said and when I finished my time with Easts in Sydney I should come to Maitland," he said.
"My partner's a Sydney girl and it's kind of in between Dunedoo (his family's farm, 260km north-west of Maitland) and Sydney and it's worked out great."
Callow said seeing how much last season's premiership meant to the whole club reinforced everything he had grown to love about it and the people involved.
"It's a great club. My favourite club I've been at. It's a welcoming family club. There's a good junior system, it's just nice to see all the kids making their way up the grades and playing first grade," he said.
"The amount of people who stick it out from juniors to seniors, it shows just how good the club is.
"It's very rare to find a club like it.
"I'd never won a premiership. For me personally it was a bucket list ticked off and it just showed how much it meant to a lot of the old boys there, they were tearing up in the shed.
A surprise omission from this year's Country NSW team, Callow said he had not been tempted to play with the Hunter Wildfires.
"Been there and done the Sydney stuff. I'm comfortable where we're at now with a nice family club to settle down and start a family here. I've got a wife and a kid on the way," he said.
As for the chances of winning back-to-back premiership, Callow is looking forward to returning to the club's second home at No.2 and raising the cup again.
"After winning it last year, we've got a bit of a joke that No.2 is now our second home ground," Callow said.
"It's looking very good this year. There's still lots to work on to get better and compete with the top teams like Merewether and Wanderers. The ultimate goal is to go back-to-back.
"We can get a lot of confidence heading into finals, we've beaten Wanderers three times and Hamilton twice."
