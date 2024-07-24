$18m multi-purpose centre at All Saints given the green light

Plans for an $18 million multi-purpose centre at All Saints College, Maitland have been approved by council.
The development will be located on Hunter Street, across the road from the school's junior campus, and will feature two multi-sport courts, classrooms, storage space and accessible amenities.
It could be used for physical education lessons, sport and creative arts activities, and will be a space for whole-school activities to go ahead undercover.
The development application was approved unanimously at Maitland City Council's meeting on July 23.
Ward two councillor Mike Yarrington said he is happy to see the development go ahead.
"It's good for the school community there and it's good for Maitland itself," he said.
The development was on public exhibition until July 10.
