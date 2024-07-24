The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

$18m multi-purpose centre at All Saints given the green light

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 24 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed 'All Saints College Centre of Excellence' multi-purpose centre. Picture from development application
The proposed 'All Saints College Centre of Excellence' multi-purpose centre. Picture from development application

Plans for an $18 million multi-purpose centre at All Saints College, Maitland have been approved by council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.