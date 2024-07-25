New owner and new ideas at reopened Telarah Fuels

Telarah residents can once again fill up their fuel tanks locally now the suburb's only petrol station has reopened after being closed for six months.
New Telarah Fuels owner Anne Srinivasa Rao is no stranger to Maitland, having owned the petrol station on Les Darcy Drive near Maitland Park from 2012 until May 2024.
Mr Srinivasa Rao also owns Chatime at Glendale, and is enjoying getting to know the Telarah community.
He said he is glad to reopen the petrol station so locals don't have to get on the busy highway for fuel, and with the growing suburb of Farley nearby the business is in strong demand.
"There's a lot of potential for growth, and it's a very little shopping area so we thought of maybe adding one more shop would be good for the local community," he said.
Mr Srinivasa Rao took over the reins of the business in February, and reopened the station's doors in June.
He said he is committed to supporting locals, offering 4c per litre discounts for Telarah residents and Telarah Bowling Club members.
He is also happy to offer old-fashioned service, and said customers just need to pull up and indicate they need a hand, and an attendant will fill up their car.
Mr Srinivasa Rao said he has a 20-year plan for the business, with lots of improvements to be made in the coming months such as new fuel bowsers and signage.
"Whatever the local community wants we just follow them," he said.
"In the coming days there will be a lot of changes, still we've only done 30 per cent of what we're thinking to do, so still 70 per cent to go."
Telarah Fuels is stocking local items, such as Kurri Hot Bread and hot food from Telarah Bakery. The station also has coffee, and slushies are coming soon.
"I like [that] people are very honest, supportive, a lot of people give suggestions," Mr Srinivasa Rao said.
"We're only one month now and see how busy we are, we have big support from the local community."
