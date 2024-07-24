Council commits to turtle investigation as concerns at Walka grow louder

Maitland councillors have unanimously supported a plan to investigate how the council can protect turtles at Walka Water Works.
The council will look at how it can protect turtle nesting sites around Walka Lagoon and manage predators, like foxes, which have destroyed turtle nests.
Mayor Philip Penfold, who used a mayoral minute to raise the issue at Tuesday's council meeting, said he wanted the council to also look at how it could provide a safe passage through the spillway at Walka Lagoon where turtles had drowned in the 2022 floods. It is believed the turtles couldn't get themselves out of the spillway.
Cr Penfold also called for a safe connection with other turtle habitat in the flood plain and supported the creation of a Landcare site at Walka.
He said that would be "subject to the availability of funding and human resources".
Councillors Ben Whiting and Loretta Baker supported the plan but felt there were broader issues at Walka that needed to be resolved.
Cr Baker thanked the community for their advocacy about the turtles and said that's how change happens.
"The turtle situation has been ongoing at Walka, I recall our infrastructure staff having to get down in the water tank to rescue them because they'd dumped themselves in there and couldn't climb back up the wall.
"We've heard a lot about turtles over the years. The whole ecosystem at Walka is under threat."
Cr Whiting said the council had to "take every opportunity we can to protect these turtles".
"I think it also highlights that Walka, as stated in public access, it is a critical habitat for turtles, for birds, and I think great caution needs to be taken in what we do with Walka and how we protect it," he said.
Kendall Harrison, who raised the issue with Cr Penfold recently, sent photos of destroyed nests and eggs to council's environment and sustainability manager Catherine Pepper in December.
She spoke at the meeting and reminded the chamber about the "bountiful numbers of turtles used to bask on the rocks on Walka Lagoon".
She walked the miniature train track in November and inspected the bank, which she said was still being used for turtles to nest and bury their eggs.
"Sadly I found many scratched, open and destroyed nests and freshly broken eggs along with older broken nests and empty shells. The scattered empty shells suggested they were eaten rather than hatched," she said.
"I came back [2 days later] after warm November rain, which is an ideal turtle nesting time and I discovered a recently chewed dead turtle, very close to a freshly laid nest with four broken eggs and the remains of the liquid of the eggs still evident. It appeared that the predator, being a dog or a fox, was already on patrol in that area and she didn't have a chance."
Ms Harrison said the turtle population would continue to decline if nests were constantly attacked.
"We have an opportunity to start the control of predators and physically protect nests with the guidance of the 1 million turtles program. This program is running across Australia with a goal to increase turtle population."
She said the council needed to move quickly as nesting started again in October and November.
Maitland Greens candidates for the Local Government election in September sat in the chamber to hear the mayoral minute.
Greens mayoral candidate Campbell Knox said Landcare raised the issue with the party in 2021 and the council had been unresponsive to the community's plea for action.
The party has applauded the council for supporting a Landcare site at Walka, saying it was one of their environmental policies.
"Despite this victory we've seen council take these sorts of steps before without ever delivering on them," Mr Knox said.
