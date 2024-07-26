Maitland Pipes and Drums win bid to host state titles

Excitement is building now Maitland has been confirmed as host of the NSW pipes and drums championships in November.
It's an event that Maitland Pipes and Drums secretary Greg Queenan expects will attract at least 2000 people and about 20 bands.
The event is usually held in Sydney, and this will be the first time it has been held in Maitland.
It will also be the first time Maitland Sportsground has held an event of this kind.
"It is a massive deal for us, it's the first time in many years that the championships have been held outside of Sydney, it's the first time they've been held here in Maitland and we're looking forward to putting on a great championship," Mr Queenan said.
"We've already got a lot of acceptances from bands across NSW, we want to put on a really good show."
Mr Queenan said getting the event to Maitland has been a process two years in the making, and he is confident it will draw even more of a crowd than it usually does as getting to the event will be easier for country bands.
"It's a venue where a lot of country bands can come and not too far for the Sydney bands to come, it's got the local airport if we want to get bands from Queensland coming down," he said.
"We're going to make this a community event, we're going to make it a fair so that it's not necessarily... as much as the competition will be on that field, everybody that comes here will get something out of it."
There will be food and drinks, Scottish stalls for attendees to enjoy, and a licensed canteen.
The community has already rallied behind the band for the event, with businesses donating raffle prizes, support from Maitland City Council, and Lions, Rotary and CWA getting on board to have stalls on the day.
Schools are also getting involved, with Hunter Valley Grammar School's wind ensemble and Irrawang High School's drum corps confirmed to perform.
Our own band has been really working hard to put this together- Greg Queenan
"Our own band has been really working hard to put this together, and we'll be the duty band on the day... we've got some of our younger members really excited because it's an opportunity to go to a state title locally," Mr Queenan said.
"We've got about eight youngsters that are primary school students at the moment that are learning piping and or drumming, and one of our young guys has just won the junior drum major championship at Aberdeen for the fourth consecutive time, Charlie Wilson."
Since Maitland Pipes and Drums celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2022 with the popular Maitland Tattoo event, the band's numbers have grown to now having 22 playing members.
One of the band's newer members Kelsey Philpott-Robinson, who has been piping for about 18 months now, is off to Glasgow, Scotland next week to compete in the World Pipe Band Championships with the NSW Highlanders pipe band.
"We'll have a world championship attendee here with us," Mr Queenan said.
Maitland City Council's coordinator city events and activation Adam Franks said council is glad to be supporting the event. "This is a great example of community groups working together to host something in Maitland that is going to bring visitation from all over the region, all over the state and potentially interstate and overseas as well," he said.
The Pipe Bands NSW State Pipe Band Championships are on at Maitland Sportsground on November 3.
