All Saints pair Hope White and Cody Hopwood in Aussie teams

All Saints College students Hope White and Cody Hopgood have earned Australian team selection in netball and rugby league.
White, 17, a Year 12 student at St Mary's has been named in the 2024 Australian U/21 netball squad which will take part in The Rising Stars: Fiji 21/U Tour next month.
Set to take place at Vodafone Arena in Suva, Fiji from August 19-23 the tournament features Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Singapore.
White is part of the Giants Academy and at 15 was a member of the Australia U-17 team.
Hopwood, who was recently contracted to the Newcastle Knights top 30, has earned his second All Australian Schoolboys jersey after winning a spot in the team as a Year 11 last year.
He was joined by schoolmates Jack Thompson and Jack Hilliar in the NSWCCC U18's team that beat CHS 40-12 in the final of the Under 18 Australian Schoolboy Championships held in Coffs Harbour.
This year he also represented NSW Under-19s in their win against Queensland in the Under-19 State of Origin.
