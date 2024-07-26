Your guide to Maitland this weekend - Tocal and markets

PEEK INTO THE PAST
TOCAL
Tocal Homestead comes alive on Sunday, July 28 at Peek into the Past. Visit the historic property from 10am to 3pm to experience the sights, sounds and smells of yesteryear. There will be music, vintage machinery, a blacksmith, freshly baked scones out of the 200-year-old wood-fired oven, and damper cooked on the camp fire. Have a go at traditional bush games, colonial family games or watch animals roam. Tickets are $20 for adults. Visit tocal.com.au/peek-into-the-past.
BRADMILL EXHIBITION
MORPETH
Visit Morpeth Museum, open Thursday to Sunday from 11am to 2pm, to see its new Born Again Bradmill exhibition and learn about the history of what was the city's largest employer. There is a range of historic items from the mill on display, including clothing dyed at the mill and military fabric which was flameproofed there. Museum entry is $2.
MUSTER MARKETS
THORNTON
The Sunday Muster Artisan Markets are on this Sunday, July 28 at Mortels Sheepskin Factory, Thornton. There will be handmade treasures, artisan foods and live music to enjoy. It's a chance to meet the makers and designers who bring unique creations to life. The market is on from 9am to 2pm, weather permitting.
WINTER WARMER
THE LEVEE
The Winter Warmer market is on at The Levee on Saturday, July 27 from 10am to 2pm. It'll be a day of warm food, hot drinks and the best in locally-made winter fashion and accessories. There will be live entertainment and activities for the kids as well.
SEED LIBRARY
EAST MAITLAND
Visit East Maitland Library on Saturday, July 27 from 9.30am to 12pm for the seed library pack and chat event. Join other volunteers to pack seeds and engage in meaningful conversations with growers. Slow Food Hunter Valley has had the seeds donated, and now it's time to package them up.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Head to Maitland Regional Art Gallery this weekend for Free Art Sunday from 10am to 12pm, where kids of all ages and their families can get creative together. Each activity takes about 30 minutes to complete and is guided by art tutors who encourage hands on art making in a family friendly environment. For more information visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday.
