The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Our Past: The great fire of 1865 was 'terrible, disastrous'

By Chas Keys
July 28 2024 - 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lipscomb's replacement building in High Street. Picture Maitland and District Historical Society.
Lipscomb's replacement building in High Street. Picture Maitland and District Historical Society.

During the early afternoon of March 14, 1865, a fire broke out in High Street roughly opposite Smith and Rose streets which The Maitland Mercury was to call "terrible and disastrous".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.