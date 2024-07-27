Our Past: The great fire of 1865 was 'terrible, disastrous'

During the early afternoon of March 14, 1865, a fire broke out in High Street roughly opposite Smith and Rose streets which The Maitland Mercury was to call "terrible and disastrous".
It was, the paper reported two days later, "the most destructive fire ever in Maitland and probably the colony".
The fire began in the yard behind Robert Hyndes' cabinet factory, which incorporated a shop and some work sheds, and thanks to a strong, hot westerly wind it quickly spread to the neighbouring Commercial Bank, the three-storey Cohen and Co building and William Lipscomb's house and pharmacy-cum-bookshop.
All four properties, three with buildings made of brick and one of wood, were destroyed in the blaze.
A big crowd gathered quickly, and many pitched in to help by way of saving the contents of the buildings and setting up a bucket brigade to bring water from the nearby river.
Some of these people, The Maitland Mercury had it, had "never before soiled their hands with labour".
Mr Youdale's waterworks supplied water too, and many carts and drays from the neighbourhood were used to carry it to the fire.
Unfortunately the fire brigade had responded that morning to a fire in a hayshed near Wallis Creek, and its engine failed to get back to High Street until an hour after the alarm had been raised.
The brigade's engine did its job by throwing water on the ruins until after midnight, and it was joined by an appliance brought by train from Newcastle.
But most of what was achieved benefited only nearby properties.
The roofs of the buildings on the four sites at the heart of the blaze all collapsed along with some of their walls.
Much was removed from the buildings, including kerosene, books and furniture.
Some items, thrown into High Street, were damaged or broken, prompting The Maitland Mercury to query the worth of tossing things from upper floors during fires.
The paper was always stern in its commentary about things that went wrong while fighting fires, and harsh in its judgements on looters seeking to enrich themselves by stealing items that had been saved from the flames.
But it also gave credit to the hard work of the fire-fighters who often toiled for hours in dangerous conditions.
Sparks and embers from the 1865 fire fell two miles away, at One Mile Creek, East Maitland.
Probably it was fortunate that places distant from the seat of the fire did not catch alight.
The Maitland Mercury reporter's conclusion was that "it was beyond human power to stay the progress of the devouring element . . . It had raged fiercer than any fire we ever remember seeing."
The fire was simply too strong to be successfully managed.
Losses were estimated to exceed £100,000, an enormous sum for the time.
Most were incurred on the Cohen property.
There was another bad fire nearby in 1869 which destroyed most of the historic Rose Inn.
The affected properties were re-built, not all of them on the same sites.
Lipscomb chose to build a three-storey house and shop further east on High Street, opposite Devonshire Street, Maitland.
Ironically the replacement Cohen building was to burn down again more than a century later.
Fire was ever a threat in Maitland's Central Business District.
