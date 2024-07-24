Ticehurst joins Pickers injury list as Alchin cops two week ban

The Maitland Pickers will need to draw on their depth even further for Saturday's home clash against Macquarie Scorpions with four players missing from their gutsy 16-10 win against Wyong last Saturday.
Luke Knight and Mitch Cullen were injured early in the match and didn't take any further part in the game, but it has emerged Daniel Ticehurst has a strained glut and will miss two weeks and Reid Alchin copped a two-week ban for a dangerous high tackle.
"We were down Knighty and Mitch on Saturday and then we've had confirmation Dan has strained his glut and probably won't be back until Sleepy's Round (South Newcastle, August 10)," Pickers coach Matt Lantry said.
"Reid was cited for a dangerous contact. It was high and we decided to take the early plea and two weeks ban. It's all adding up."
Tests revealed Knight had a rupture of the ligament and is likely to require syndesmosis surgery and will be six to 10 weeks on the sidelines, which could potentially end his season.
Cullen was cleared of a fracture in his leg, but will undergo further tests to determine the exact nature of his injury and the length out of the game.
The Pickers will be without 10 first grade regulars against Macquarie and will welcome the week off for the split round before they play South Newcastle in Sleepy's Round on August 10.
The growing injury list includes season-ending injuries to Sam Anderson and Faitotoa Faitotoa and long-term injuries to Brock Lamb and Peter Wilson, while Dan Langbridge is overseas and Gary Anderson had to withdraw after straining a posterior cruciate ligament on Tuesday night and will not be back until the Souths game.
The Pickers are expected to call outside back Ethan Parry and forwards Joe Barber and Junior Tuivati into the squad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.