Police seek public's help following spate of thefts

Port Stephens Hunter Police are appealing for anyone who may have knowledge of the identity of the person/s depicted in the images above, or, the owner of the vehicle depicted in the images above to come forward to assist police with their inquiries.
The owner of the vehicle and the person/s depicted in the images may be able to assist police with their inquiries into a number of stealing matters which occurred in the Rutherford, Heatherbrae and Beresfield areas.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
