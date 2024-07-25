The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tarro Bridge to close during essential works

July 25 2024 - 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A truck crossing Tarro Bridge. Picture by Marina Neil
A truck crossing Tarro Bridge. Picture by Marina Neil

Hunter motorists and freight operators are being encouraged to plan their journeys from Saturday, August 3 until Tuesday, August 6 with essential maintenance work being carried out on Tarro Bridge on the New England Highway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.