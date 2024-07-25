Tarro Bridge to close during essential works

Hunter motorists and freight operators are being encouraged to plan their journeys from Saturday, August 3 until Tuesday, August 6 with essential maintenance work being carried out on Tarro Bridge on the New England Highway.
The work will deliver long-term repairs to the bridge pylons and southern abutment, which will help the preservation and resilience of the road over rail bridge.
The work on the road over rail bridge at Tarro has been scheduled to coincide with a three-day closure of the rail corridor for track maintenance work from August 3-6.
Transport for NSW Regional Director North Anna Zycki said motorists are being encouraged to plan their journeys well in advance.
"Tarro Bridge is a critical link for motorists, freight operators and businesses which is why carrying out this maintenance work is so important," Ms Zycki said.
"We know the New England Highway is a busy route, so we are encouraging commuters to work from home on Monday 5 August, if possible.
"Those who are unable to do so are encouraged to consider an alternate route where possible and allow extra travel time.
"Over the weekend and on Monday, buses will replace trains for regular rail commuters but this means there will be extra pressure on the road network. "
In 2023, Transport for NSW took immediate action to put in place suitable measures to maintain the safe operation of the bridge following the identification of defects.
With designs for the long-term repairs completed, Transport is now taking advantage of the ARTC rail possession to carry out the works and minimise disruptions to freight operators, commuters and community.
The work involves encasing the short pylons underneath the bridge to make the structure stronger, ensuring it can safely continue to carry the volume of traffic to and from the city and port each day.
"We said last year we would need to come back to do more work, following the limitations on heavy vehicles and lane restrictions for all traffic," Ms Zycki said.
"The scheduled rail shutdown, which has long been planned, provides the perfect opportunity to carry out this work below the bridge deck."
As part of the work, partial lane closures will be in place from 3am on Saturday 3 August to 5am on Tuesday 6 August, weather permitting.
Lane closure changes will include a slow lane closure in both directions with speed reductions from 3am Saturday, August 3 until 9am Sunday, August 4.
From 10am, Sunday, August 4 until 3am Tuesday, August 6 the slow lanes will be reopened and the fast lane will be closed in each direction with speed reductions.
All lanes will be reopened to all traffic at 5am Tuesday, August 6.
During this period, over Size Over Mass vehicles with width of less than 3.5 metres and a weight under 69 tonnes will be able to use the bridge.
Heavy vehicles with a width of more than 3.5 m or weight of more than 69 tonnes will not be permitted on the bridge and will be able to detour via Maitland Road, Newcastle Inner City Bypass, Newcastle Road and Hunter Expressway, pending permit approval.
Work is also scheduled for the weekend of 3 and 4 August at three other bridges in the Greater Newcastle region - Sandgate Rail Bridge, Industrial Drive Rail Bridge and Kooragang Bridge.
"The impacts of these other works are minor, but we are encouraging motorists and commuters to plan their journeys and expect short delays as the surrounding road network will be busier than usual," Ms Zycki said.
"A big thank you to the community for its patience and understanding as we carry out this important work.
"The safety of motorists and the community is our top priority."
Transport for NSW will keep the community informed of the Tarro Bridge work and any future work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.