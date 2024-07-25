DA verdicts won't be delayed while council in caretaker mode

Development Applications won't come to a grinding halt when Maitland council goes into caretaker mode next month.
The council is required to go into a caretaker period four weeks before the election date and will enter this mode on Friday, August 16.
A spokesman has confirmed Development Applications (DA's) will continue to be accepted after August 16 and some applications can be given the green light during this time.
"Council staff can determine the outcome of DA's during the caretaker period if they do not fall under Clause 393B of the Local Government (General) Regulations 2021, which specifically includes reference to controversial development applications," he said.
The spokesman said controversial DA's had submissions from at least 25 people during the community consultation period.
The last chance for DA's to go before councillors is at the final meeting on August 27.
It is expected the next council term will begin with a meeting on October 22, but that could change.
General manager Jeff Smith has the final say and the election results are not expected to be declared before September 30.
Mayor Philip Penfold and the councillors will continue their duties even though the council is in caretaker mode.
"Mayors or councillors who are candidates may continue to attend or preside over council arranged or community events in the lead up to the election, however, they must not use council arranged events that they attend in an official capacity to actively campaign for re-election," the spokesman said.
The spokesman said the caretaker period ensured council's actions didn't interfere with the election process and helped to ensure it was conducted in "an ethical, fair and equitable way".
"During the election period councils are prohibited from making certain types of decisions and material produced by councils must not contain matter that will affect voting at the election," he said.
