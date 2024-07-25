The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Unit's staffing strife: the fight is on for more nurses to help patients

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
July 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison (left) during her tour of the short stay unit at Maitland Hospital.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison (left) during her tour of the short stay unit at Maitland Hospital.

Maitland Hospital Emergency Department nurses say they can't believe the state government would open a new unit with more beds when extra staff haven't been employed to operate it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.