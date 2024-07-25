Unit's staffing strife: the fight is on for more nurses to help patients

Maitland Hospital Emergency Department nurses say they can't believe the state government would open a new unit with more beds when extra staff haven't been employed to operate it.
NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland Branch president Monique Murray said nurses were already at breaking point after frequently working overtime to fill staffing gaps and keep up with patient demand.
She said fatigue and burnout, combined with a lower rate of pay than nurses in Queensland and Victoria, were forcing nurses to go interstate or find another career and that put extra pressure on the nurses who stayed behind.
She said patient care was being compromised and nurses wanted the short stay unit - which has an extra 8 beds - to remain closed until enough staff were employed to keep it open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Ms Murray said the unit was only open 3.5 days a week - 24 hours on three days and 8 hours on the half day - and Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison hadn't made any attempt to talk to Emergency Department (ED) nurses about the unit when she visited the hospital last week to announce it was open.
"I'd be very surprised if she knew that it wasn't open [7 days a week] because we don't have the staffing numbers to cover it," she said.
Ms Aitchison said she made it clear the unit was open from Monday to Thursday during her visit and she "specifically stated that we needed more staff to extend the hours of the service."
Those points were not included in her media release about the opening.
Ms Aitchison told The Mercury the unit had opened six months ahead of schedule and was "improving access to care for patients needing treatment for moderately complex conditions".
Ms Murray said winter was the ED's "busiest time of the year" and nurses were under even more pressure.
"We are still getting long-term stays in ED due to a bed block issue," she said.
"We are still seeing long stays on the wards, we've got elderly patients needing residential aged care placements that are staying weeks and weeks waiting to get into an aged care facility, which is then blocking up a bed in the ward, which is then putting pressure on the ED."
The Mercury contacted Hunter New England Health for comment. When it did respond to the Mercury's questions about the unit it provided a response on background instead of on the record.
Ms Aitchison said she was hopeful the unit would be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, "in the near future".
"There is more work to be done, however since taking office in March last year the NSW Labor Government has invested heavily in the health workforce including major priorities identified by the union and workforce," she said.
"I am always keen to meet with NSW Nurses and Midwives in my electorate, and welcome their direct approach to me on issues that I can raise with the minister."
Ms Murray said ED staff couldn't keep covering the unit unless more nurses were recruited to run it.
"Who wants to work in an industry that is not giving adequate pay? We are a very heavy female-dominated industry and we get paid significantly less than male-dominated industries like firefighting," she said.
Ms Aitchison said patients who were expected to be in the ED for four to 24 hours would use the short stay unit.
She said it bridged the gap between visits to the ED and traditional inpatient admissions, and the state government was putting $70.1 million towards expanding the units at public hospitals across the state.
"I am proud to be delivering this crucial investment in a short stay unit to relieve pressure on our busy emergency department at Maitland Hospital," Ms Aitchison said.
"The Minns Labor Government is committed to rebuilding the NSW health system."
