The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Have you seen Jordan? Police appeal for public help

By Newsroom
Updated July 26 2024 - 7:55am, first published 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have you seen Jordan? Police appeal for public help
Have you seen Jordan? Police appeal for public help

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from the Maitland area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.