Have you seen Jordan? Police appeal for public help

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from the Maitland area.
Jordan Christian, aged 14, was last seen in Rutherford about 1pm on Saturday, July 6.
Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified about 5pm on Wednesday, July 24, and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Concerns are held for his welfare due to his young age.
Jordan is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, and about 175cm tall with medium build.
He is known to frequent Rutherford and Lochinvar.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.