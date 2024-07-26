The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Government points to 110 extra nurses in 2 years as nurses' fury continues

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated July 26 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A state government department has hit back at Maitland Hospital nurses who have called for a 15 per cent pay rise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.