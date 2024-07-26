Government points to 110 extra nurses in 2 years as nurses' fury continues

A state government department has hit back at Maitland Hospital nurses who have called for a 15 per cent pay rise.
Hunter New England Health (HNEH) has turned to "the impact of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV" to explain why the hospital system is under stress.
It has also pointed out that Maitland Hospital has seen a 23 per cent increase in its nursing workforce in the past two years.
A spokesman said there were 594 nurses this year, compared with 484 in 2022, and the hospital had a retention rate of 85 per cent.
He said these illnesses were "having a significant impact on the community and the health services that care for them" and the hospital was doing a range of things to support nurses.
"While we are well placed to respond to seasonal increases in demand, this is a very challenging period for our hospitals and staff," he said.
"We regularly review our operations including workforce requirements and the availability of additional beds that can be surged when required."
The Mercury approached Hunter New England Health for comment after the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Maitland branch held a rally outside the Maitland Hospital at Metford on Tuesday morning.
Branch president Monique Murray told The Mercury nurses were living on 2008 wages in 2024 and nurses in Queensland and Victoria were paid a lot more.
She also said nurses were overworked, suffering from burnout and frequently asked to do overtime.
HNEH didn't respond to The Mercury's questions about wages but did say there were "regular check-ins and daily safety huddles".
"We are working to improve rostering practices and reducing overtime, agency and locum costs," he said.
The spokesman said the hospital worked hard to "avoid asking staff to do overtime" but when patient demand was higher it was "occasionally required".
He said the hospital relied on casual and agency staff to fill the roster where possible and staff were also redeployed to hospital areas with the highest demand when needed.
He said the Local Health District (LHD) recognised "the outstanding commitment and tireless efforts of our healthcare workers who continue to provide safe, compassionate and high quality care to our patients".
