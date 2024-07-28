Soper-Lawler and Parry score hat-tricks in Maitland Pickers 50-0 win

Backs Matt-Soper Lawler and Ethan Parry both scored hat-tricks as the Maitland Pickers ran out 50-0 winners against Macquarie Scorpions at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.
Forwards Harrison Spruce, Lincoln Smith and James Taylor also crossed for four pointers as Maitland ran in nine tries in a patchy performance.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said with Macquarie struggling even more than Maitland with injuries and being forced to forfeit reserve grade it was a game Maitland were expected to win and they did enough to get the two points.
But Lantry said the Pickers would need a far better performance against South Newcastle in two weeks time to win what shapes up as a decisive game in deciding the minor premiership and club championship.
"It took us a good 10-15 minutes to find any sort of groove in the game and then put some back-to-back tries together.
"We put on four in a row in the space of six sets which blew the the scoreboard out to 28-0.
"We probably struggled to find our mojo again in the second half until late.
"We played in patches, we did some nice things, but we are going to have to really improve our game on our last two outings if we are any chance on Sleepy's Day (against South Newcastle)."
Lantry said with 10 regular first graders missing from the team, the good signs were that they kept the scoreboard ticking over and they kept a clean sheet.
Cal Burgess returned to the line-up from NSW Cup duties, Jackson Shade played in the centres, young half Jayden Wright came off the bench with Junior Tuivaiti
"There are players who are only in their second or third game of first grade this year. We are getting a look at a number of players who will definitely have to play a big part at the end of the year," he said.
Luke Knight who was injured against Wyong last week, will undergo syndesmosis surgery on Monday and best case scenario will be available for selection in week three of finals.
Brock Lamb is hopeful of returning for the end of the regular season and Sammy Anderson and Faitoatoa Faitoatoa are both out for the rest of the season.
"We are hopeful we might get a couple back come Sleepy's Day, but with any of them if they're not ready we will not play them," Lantry said.
"We should get Gary Anderson and Mitch Cullen back, Dan Ticehurst is a chance. They are probably a 50-50 proposition for Souths. It's too early to call them at the moment.
"Peter Wilson is expected to return from a long lay-off in reserve grade against South Newcastle. He will play a few games in makes sure he gets right, but if he gets through those he comes right into contention for us."
Ethan Parry's return to first grade was a real positive for the Pickers and Lantry said his hat-trick from limited opportunities was a really good sign.
"I've been really happy with Ethan the last two weeks. I thought he was really good against Wyong.
"Yesterday was probably a tough game as there wasn't a lot of free-flowing footy for outside backs so to grab three I was very happy for him."
In a disrupted month, the Pickers have this week off and play South Newcastle on Sleepy's Day on August 10. They then have a bye before the final two games before finals against Lakes and Macquarie away.
