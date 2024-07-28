The Maitland Mercury
Soper-Lawler and Parry score hat-tricks in Maitland Pickers 50-0 win

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
July 28 2024 - 2:23pm
Maitland's Cal Burgess lines up the Macquarie forwards. Picture by Amanda Hafey.
Backs Matt-Soper Lawler and Ethan Parry both scored hat-tricks as the Maitland Pickers ran out 50-0 winners against Macquarie Scorpions at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday.

