Gillieston Heights IGA's produce and grocery depts win national awards

Gillieston Heights IGA's produce and grocery departments have won big at the supermarket chain's national awards.
Lovey's IGA Gillieston Heights won National Medium Fresh Produce Department of the Year and National Medium Grocery and Merchandise Department of the Year at the 2024 IGA Awards of Excellence.
Held at The Star Gold Coast on July 15, the annual awards recognise, highlight, and celebrate independent retailers from across the country.
This year's awards were hosted by two of Australia's most popular TV personalities Larry Emdur and Mark Beretta, who have been entertaining Australians for decades across sports broadcasts, morning shows and game shows.
The crowd was entertained by Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley, John Foreman and the IGA Band and the Gold Coast Children's Choir.
In March at the state awards, Gillieston Heights IGA was named the best medium sized IGA in NSW and ACT, and its produce and grocery departments were also named the best medium sized in the state.
The store opened in October, 2021.
Metcash Food chief executive Grant Ramage said IGA stores across Australia deliver phenomenal experiences to shoppers and help build thriving communities.
"In recognising these individuals, teams, and stores, we acknowledge the true essence of local and what it really means to be an IGA and Foodland IGA retailer," he said.
"All of our winners have done an incredible job providing great value and exceptional customer service, as well as tailoring their store offer to meet the needs of their local communities.
"These awards highlight incredible stores, the passion and hard work that goes into running them and are testament to the strength and competitiveness of the independent network."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.