$3.5 billion Hunter Economic Zone launches

Hunter Investment Corporation has officially launched the first stage of what is set to become Australia's Largest Master Planned Industrial Estate and Business Park.
Hunter Investment Corporation has officially launched the first stage of the Hunter Economic Zone - HEZ, with an estimated $3.5 billion end value once fully developed, the 550 hectare logistics and business project is set to become the largest industrial project in Hunter - Newcastle Region.
The Hunter Economic Zone is Australia's largest Industrial Estate and Business Park at 3,200 hectares, and one of the largest business estates in the Asia Pacific region. It incorporates residential, commercial, industrial, aged care, hospital, schools, retail and community and emergency facilities.
The Hunter Economic Zone has been established to create a world class sustainable business estate that stimulates prosperity in the Hunter Region.
The HEZ project will see the development of in excess of $3.5billion of industrial and commercial property in the Hunter Region.
As the centre of Australia's heavily populated east coast, the Hunter Economic Zone (HEZ) is supported by a growing economy and booming region that boasts a fantastic climate, beautiful surroundings and a population that enjoys a relaxing coastal and rural lifestyle.
HEZ is privately owned and supported by Local Government and State Initiatives. Both the State Government and Local Council view HEZ as critical to the economy.
The Hunter Economic Zone will also set high sustainability standards targeting a 5 Star Green Star rating as well as net positive in carbon emissions with the use of rooftop solar systems, translucent roof sheeting, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting and smart metering.
A deal inked between the Hunter Investment Corporation and global wellness pioneer Delos will see the entire development of the Hunter Economic Zone (HEZ) delivered to International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) certified standards.
Hunter Investment Corporation have partnered up with the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) which is Australia's authority on sustainable buildings, communities and cities. Hunter Investment Corporations vision is to create healthy, resilient and positive places for people and achieve and maintain sustainability within HEZ workplace environment by incorporating the above building standards, wellness attributes and obtaining certification to achieve energy efficiency.
The Hunter Investment Corporation through the HEZ Development has been chosen by the GBCA in the first pilot program in Australia.
HEZ's combination of ecology and economy heralds a new approach that will set new environmental standards for similar developments across NSW.
As one of Australia's most significant commercial and industrial zones, HEZ covers an area of 3,200 hectares, around 70 percent of the Zone (2,300 hectares) is dedicated as a green buffer of forest and rural land.
HEZ embarked on a first for Australia by developing an Ecological Constraints Master Plan (ECMP) for the entire site. It has since won numerous industry awards, for example, Winner of the Lower Hunter Environmental Excellence in Business Award, the NSW Surveyors Environmental Planning Awards and the Sir Thomas Mitchell Awards.
The ECMP is a comprehensive audit of plant and animal life and their habitats. HEZ aims to protect the environment while allowing for development.
HEZ ecologists used the latest GPS/GIS technology to log flora and fauna and habitat features. This data was used to form the Geographic Information System. The modelling program assists in determining the most appropriate locations for development, and the ecological impact.
The ECMP work is improving the data held by National Parks and Wildlife and bringing a balance to the influence of the environment on job-generating development.
The Hunter Economic Zone - HEZ is situated within the Lower Hunter area of New South Wales, approximately 120 kilometres north of Sydney, 32 kilometres west of Newcastle and 10 kilometres east of Cessnock.
The first stage of Hunter Economic Zone has already generated strong interest, with Hunter Investment Corporation signing an agreement to build the worlds largest grid-scale battery with capacity up to 1,200 MW with a total development cost of $2.4 billion.
The area is flagged for significant freight and logistics infrastructure investment as HEZ is strategically located on an axis of electricity, gas, major national highways, rail and optical fibre communications and provides high capacity services - water, sewer, gas, electricity and fibre optic cable. Hunter Investment Corporation also offers through their design and construct team A-Grade turn key facilities built to clients individual design requirements to suit their specific needs.
"This innovative business precinct will provide significant owner-occupier and pre-commitment opportunities for local, national and international businesses," Frank Cavsasinni, Chairman of Hunter Investment Corporation, said.
"We are expecting strong interest from growth businesses particularly eCommerce and third-party logistics industries who are looking to upscale or establish their industrial footprint in Hunter Valley."
Today, Hunter Investment Corporation is one of Australia's most dynamic and well-diversified property companies, specialising in projects within the commercial, residential, industrial, resort, retail and energy generating sectors.