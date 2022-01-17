Toby Price rues early setbacks after top-10 finish

sport, local-sport,

Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah has won the Dakar Rally for the fourth time in the car category while British rider Sam Sunderland claimed his second motocycle title as Australia's two-time motorcycle champion Toby Price finished 10th. Toyota factory driver Al Attiyah had led from the January 1 start in Saudi Arabia and finished in Jeddah 27 minutes and 46 seconds ahead of France's nine times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb on Friday. Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi was third with the Overdrive Toyota team, his first podium finish in the event. Al Attiyah won the Dakar when it was held in South America in 2011, 2015 and 2019 with Volkswagen, Mini and Toyota respectively. He is now the joint-second most successful car driver in the history of the event, tied with Finland's four times winner Ari Vatanen and behind France's eight times winner Stephane Peterhansel who also won six times on a motorcycle. GasGas rider Sunderland, who took his first title in South America in 2017, finished three minutes and 27 seconds ahead of Chilean rider Pablo Quintanilla on a Honda. Austrian Matthias Walkner was third for KTM. Price's hopes of a third title were lost on a problematic 11th and penultimate stage when he struggled with navigation and came in a distant 28th and lost over half an hour to the leaders. "That's Dakar done for another year!" Price said on Twitter. "We had some bad luck at the start of the rally which really hurt us, unfortunately we couldn't come back from it but I'm happy to at least be in the top 10." The Dakar Rally began in 1978 as a race from Paris across the Sahara to the Senegalese capital but switched to South America in 2009 for security reasons. One of motorsport's most dangerous and gruelling events, the rally moved to Saudi Arabia in 2020 and is now in its 44th edition. Sunderland is the only Briton to have won the event in any category. Alexandre Giroud became the first Frenchman to win the quadbike category.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/78856b4f-23ab-415f-9f88-29ef3f651c7f.jpg/r731_384_3500_1948_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg