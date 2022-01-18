newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Beloved Hunter chef, Josh Cummings, has been left in a serious condition after a severe motorcycle accident on Friday, January 7. Josh, who is 25-years-old, sustained life-changing injuries including loss of his left leg, loss of a digit, a crushed hand which will require reconstruction, and serious injuries to his back. He is currently being treated in the John Hunter Hospital, where he has already had multiple surgeries. Josh's mother, Michelle Byfield, said her son's recovery is still at a critical point because of the risk of infection, but he is being looked after by a great medical team. In other news: Michelle and her husband, Murray, were urged by their community to start up a gofundme fundraiser for Josh's recovery, which has so far raised over $17,000. "We are just humbled, so humbled by all the love and prayers and generosity," Michelle said. They haven't been allowed to see Josh due to lockdown restrictions at the hospital, apart from once after the painkillers he was given caused him to go into a terrible chemically induced psychosis. "It's just been a horrific week for him," Michelle said. Josh's accident happened on his way home to Branxton, from working in Belmont, on the Hunter Expressway. When the accident happened, two passers by stayed with Josh, who was fully conscious, until the ambulance arrived. Josh is now awake, after being sedated due to his injuries and surgeries, and is grateful for the outpouring of support he has received. "I cannot express my gratitude for all the amazing support to myself and more importantly the support towards my family," he said in a Facebook post. "Many know already but I've had a seriously bad crash and lost my left leg and shattered my left hand, but I almost cried seeing how many messages, calls and support were sent once I was conscious in hospital, "I've never been an overly emotional man but it has really shown the best side of humanity and I just don't know how to respond to this great kindness, "Thank you all, to everyone." Josh is already accomplished in his career, becoming a head chef at just 24. He has worked at the Old George and Dragon at Maitland, Cafe Enzo at Pokolbin, and the Quinn at Branxton prior to lockdown, and Michelle said Pug at Cafe Enzo described him at a once in a lifetime apprentice. Michelle said Josh is beloved by his friends and family, always making people laugh. "He is so funny, he's got a really sharp, really quick wit and he always comes up with jokes," she said. A fundraising event called Ride for Josh has been set up to raise funds for Josh's recovery and ongoing medical expenses. Members of the Maitland, Newcastle and Central Coast motorcycle community will ride to the Bradford Hotel for a fundraising benefit on Sunday, March 6. Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.

