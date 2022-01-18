newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Graduates of Maitland Girls' School's class of 1972 are being welcomed to reconnect with old friends at their 50 year 'golden' reunion. The reunion will be at East Maitland Golf Club on Saturday, March 12 at 12pm, and is for the class who started high school in 1967 and left in 1970 (fourth form) or 1972 (sixth form). The golden reunion team, Vicki Voorby, Lee Osborne and Jenny Chapman are trying to track down as many of their classmates as possible, to remember fun times from school and reconnect. In other news: "Many Maitland Girls High School students who started High School in 1967 and left in 1970 or 1972 are getting excited about coming together this year for their golden reunion in March," the reunion team said. A light lunch will be served, and payment of $55 and RSVP is needed by Monday, February 14. The lunch and reunion will go from 12pm-4pm. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Lee (Moore) Osborne on 0412 156 692, Anne (Stephens) Robinson on 72mghs@gmail.com, or Janice Griffin on Facebook.

