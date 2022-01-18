newsletters, editors-pick-list, rain, wet weather, maitland, forecast, school holidays, january, bureau of meteorology.

The heat and humidity is set to take a backseat when wet and windy conditions make their way over Maitland this week. The city is expected to receive between 15 and 30 millimetres of rain on Wednesday along with gusty winds in the late afternoon and evening. The winds will range from 25 to 40 kilometres per hour and be south to southeasterly, Bureau of Meteorology data shows. Cloudy conditions will continue for the rest of the working week with 4 to 10 millimetres of rain forecasted for Thursday and up to 2 millimetres on Friday. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 23 on Wednesday, 24 on Thursday and 25 on Friday. At this stage the weekend will bring temperatures of 26 to 27 degrees with a shower or two.

