What's on around Maitland this weekend

Changing Tides The Levee The popular Live at The Levee program returns this Friday and Saturday night to present Changing Tides, a series of musical performances from a floating stage in the middle of the Hunter River. Find out more about the two day program at mymaitland.com.au/summer/changing-tides. Dive In Cinema East Maitland If movies are more your scene, Friday is your last chance to enjoy this summer's Dive In Cinema at East Maitland Aquatic Centre. Featuring Disney's hit Jungle Cruise, ticket holders can enjoy entertainment, food, laser tag and lawn games from 6.00pm, as well as free swim time before the movie starts at 8.00pm. Book online at mait.city/divein. Archibald Prize MRAG Head to the Maitland Regional Art Gallery this weekend, to be one of the first to view the Archibald Prize exhibition. Opening Saturday, the exhibition will feature a number of pieces from the 2021 competition. Tickets are selling fast, so secure yours at www.mrag.org.au/2021-archibald-prize. Bar & BBQ Festival Maitland Showground This Saturday and Sunday, Maitland Showground plays host to the inaugural Burton Automotive Group Bar and BBQ Festival. Alongside various beer and BBQ displays, there will be plenty of kids entertainment and performances from the Aussie FMX team. For more info and to book, visit www.mymaitland.com.au. Aqua Hire Lorn If you haven't already taken advantage of the Aqua Hire available at Lorn as part of this year's summer program, this weekend is your last opportunity to do so. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/aqua-hire.

